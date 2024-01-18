Blue Lock chapter 248: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 248 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Fans can expect the next Weekly Shonen Magazine to be out on Friday, January 19, 2024. The magazine's release will give fans a look at the spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming chapter. However, for Blue Lock fans who do not want to wait any longer, we have listed a series of expected developments that could happen in chapter 248.

The previous chapter saw Reo and Nagi accepting that their form was really poor. If they wanted to retain their position in the Japan U-20 team, they needed to change something.

Elsewhere, Noel Noa instructed his team on the strategy he wanted his team to follow against PXG. Right after, Ego Jinoachi arrived to talk with the Blue Lock players and explained the meaning of Originality to them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 248

Blue Lock chapter 248 may see Noel Noa explain his strategy against PXG

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 248, titled Final Fight, may see Noel Noa speaking to his players for the last time before the match against Paris X Gen. Considering that the previous chapter saw Master Striker Noel Noa only speak to the Blue Lock players, there is a good chance that the next issue will see him speaking to the entire team.

This time, Noel Noa may want to discuss his team's strategy before their big match against Paris X Gen. Thus, the upcoming chapter may likely reveal the starting lineup for Bastard Munchen against Paris X Gen.

Noel Noa might decide on which player to use against PXG in Blue Lock chapter 248

Kiyora Jin and Igarashi Gurimu as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With the starting lineup set to be revealed, fans will likely learn how the Master Striker plans to use Hiori Yo, Kurona Ranze, Kiyora Jin, and Igarashi Gurimu.

While Noa may get confused over who to use at right back - Hiori or Kurona- he had also promised Kiyora that he would play him in the next match. Additionally, Igarashi has also been shown trying his best to get some game time. However, considering how Noa operates his team, the chances of Igarashi starting the match seem very low.

That said, the Master Striker did look over Kiyora and Igarashi's training. Thus, he may have a plan in store for them.

Blue Lock chapter 248 may focus entirely on Reo and Nagi

Nagi and Reo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

There is a good chance that the episode's title, Final Fight, is referring to Nagi Seishiro and Reo Mikage's final fight in the Neo Egoist League. If that is the case, there is a good chance that the upcoming chapter will focus on the two players and their match against Manshine City.

With that, fans may be able to witness a match-up between Nagi & Reo and Bachira & Otoya. Considering that both teams are performing poorly, both of them may want to end their campaign strongly.