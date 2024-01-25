Blue Lock chapter 249: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 249 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Given that the next Weekly Shonen Magazine is expected to be out on Friday, January 26, 2024, the spoilers for the upcoming chapter should also be out with it. However, for Blue Lock fans who do not want to wait any longer, we have listed a series of expected developments that could happen in chapter 249.

The previous chapter saw Buratsuta explaining how BLTV had become the biggest platform for football with over 100 million subscribers. Thus, he urged the PIFA president to consider his plans. At the same time, the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen began, revealing the formations chosen by the two teams.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 249?

Rin and Shido's chemistry may be revealed in Blue Lock chapter 249

Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans would know, Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido hate each other. The two having no chemistry could have been one of the reasons why Master Striker Julian Loki decided to play them as part of two different strategies for the first three matches. However, for the final match against Bastard Munchen, Julian Loki decided to use his double aces for the first time.

Hence, fans will likely get to see how Shido and Rin operate together on the field in Blue Lock chapter 249. Considering that the two strikers are quite opposite from each other, there is a good chance that they would get in each other's way and ruin goal-scoring opportunities.

Charles Chevalier may showcase his skills in Blue Lock chapter 249

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering that Charles Chevalier is just 15 years old, it is very clear that he is a very skilled player. Thus, his presence in the midfield should help glue the team together. While the Paris X Gen team is quite strong, the six Blue Lock players will be playing together for the first time. Hence, Charles Chevalier who was part of both systems will likely act as the glue for the two systems to work together.

Julian Loki also explained that he had come to the Neo Egoist League to shape Charles into a good player who could help him become the best player. Thus, there is bound to be a lot of focus on him.

Kiyora Jin will get to showcase his skills in Blue Lock chapter 249

Kiyora Jin as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

As fans know, Kiyora Jin is set to make his debut in the match against Paris X Gen. Thus, he will finally get to showcase his skills. Considering that a good performance should help Kiyora get an auction value, he is bound to do his best to get himself involved in goals. Such a development should help Kiyora become part of Japan's U-20 World Cup team.

That said, considering he only has one match to prove his worth, he might miss out on becoming part of the squad. Nevertheless, he should get a professional contract from a good football team.