Blue Lock chapter 251 spoilers: Rin and Nanase team up as Hiori saves the day

Blue Lock Chapter 251 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. However, days before its release, the spoilers for the manga chapter have surfaced online.

Blue Lock chapter 251 is set to see Nanase create a goal-scoring opportunity for Rin. While Isagi and Kaiser struggle against Blue Lock's number 1 striker, Hiori arrives to save the day.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Charles identify each other as Meta Vision users. Hence, Charles challenged him to see who could control the match. The manga later saw Rin stopping Kaiser's Impact Point shot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 251 spoilers and raw scans: Rin identifies Nanase's talent

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 251, the upcoming chapter will be titled "A Special Seat." The manga resumed from where it ended in the previous chapter. Right after Rin Itoshi stole the ball away from Michael Kaiser, he started dribbling it past Bastard Munchen players. In doing so, he swiftly got past Kunigami Rensuke, Raichi Jingo, and Alexis Ness.

Raichi and Ness were bewildered by Itoshi's skills as his touch, pace, and dribbling were all top-notch. Just as Rin managed to bypass the three players, Nijiro Nanase arrived to help Rin Itoshi in the attack.

Nanase Nijiro as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 251 spoilers then showed a flashback focusing on Nanase and Rin. After failing to get picked for matches, Nanase begged Rin to make him his apprentice. However, Rin was never good at teaching others, so he rejected the request. Nevertheless, Nanase remained adamant and expressed his willingness to do whatever was necessary to survive Blue Lock.

Upon seeing Nanase's determination, Rin guided him with his workouts. By that time, Nanase had decided to dedicate his all to Rin. Following that, Rin was shown making an observation about Nanase. While Nanase believed that he was a right-footed player, Itoshi began to notice that his left foot was just as good. Hence, Rin theorized that Nanase could be an ambidexterous person. In football, this was a great advantage.

Expand Tweet

Blue Lock chapter 251 spoilers shifted back to the match as Nanase's path was blocked by center-back Mensah and left-back Kiyora Jin. However, Nanase was adamant about helping Rin. Hence, he made use of his ambidexterity to cross the ball to Rin from a difficult position.

Just as Rin was about to volley the ball into the net, Michael Kaiser arrived to stop his shot. However, Rin was skilled enough to get past him with a fake shot. Just then, Yoichi Isagi arrived to double-team Rin with Kaiser. The situation seemed really bleak for Itoshi. However, instead of succumbing to Isagi and Kaiser, he decided to make a path for his shot.

Expand Tweet

Itoshi picked up Isagi by his collar and placed his shot mid-air from above Kaiser's tackle. Despite the rough play, Rin failed to score the goal as Hiori Yo arrived to block the shot, stopping Paris X Gen's quick attack.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 251 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 251 spoilers saw the manga set up Nanase Nijiro as another competent player who could qualify for Japan's U-20 team. With his ambidexterity, he could become a challenging obstacle for Bastard Munchen.

As for Hiori, the manga was yet to show him make an impact in the match against Paris X Gen. Fortunately, the upcoming chapter 251 is set to give him his moment to shine.