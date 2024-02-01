Blue Lock chapter 250: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 250 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Given that the upcoming Weekly Shonen Magazine is expected to be out on Friday, February 2, 2024, the spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming chapter should also emerge online on the same day.

However, for Blue Lock manga fans who do not wish to wait any longer, here we have listed a series of developments that one can expect to happen in chapter 250.

The previous chapter saw Isagi notice that PXG was using both of their aces against Bastard Munchen. Soon after, the match began as both teams repeatedly switched between high-level offense and defense.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 250?

Blue Lock chapter 250 may resume Bastard Munchen and PXG's possession exchanges

Raichi Jingo and Zantetsu Tsurugi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 250 is titled Offense and Defense against the Unknown. Thus, there is reason to believe that the repeated possession changes will continue in the upcoming chapter. Given how both teams wanted to desperately score the first goal, helping them establish their dominance, they kept stealing the ball from each other.

While such possession exchanges are common in the Neo Egoist League, their level has been amplified by the fact that this is the final match. The winning team between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen will be crowned the winner of the Neo Egoist League.

Paris X Gen will likely have a goal-scoring opportunity in Blue Lock chapter 250

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen seemed at par in the previous chapter, it was evident that the France team was slightly better. The German team managed to stop the France team in every move. However, even though Bastard Munchen had the kickoff, it was Paris X Gen's Rin Itoshi who was closest to having a goal-scoring opportunity.

Hence, the upcoming chapter might see the France team have another such opportunity, However, this time, the players might actually get to place a shot on goal. With that, the entire Bastard Munchen team might get alerted about PXG's high-level plays.

Charles Chevalier may receive some spotlight

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Before the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen began, the manga series introduced fans to PXG's 15-year-old midfielder Charles Chevalier. However, since the beginning of the match, the player hasn't had any time with the ball. Thus, the upcoming chapter may see Charles Chevalier get control of the ball and initiate his attacking patterns.

Considering that the upcoming manga chapter is titled Offense and Defense against the Unknown, there is a small chance that Charles Chevalier is the person being referred to as the "Unknown."

Kiyora Jin may try to shine in Blue Lock chapter 250

Kiyora Jin as seen in Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

While Kiyora Jin is a good player, he only made his debut in the match against PXG. Thus, there is a good chance that he will not make the cut for the Japan U-20 World Cup team. Therefore, the player might try his best to shine in front of the auction bidders, hoping for a decent bid that could help propel his career.