Blue Lock Chapter 253: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 253 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Considering that the manga spoilers could surface online as late as on Monday, fans can expect them to be out by February 26. However, depending on the magazine delivery in Japan, the leaks could arrive earlier.

That said, there are bound to be Blue Lock fans who wouldn't want to wait that long. Hence, we have brought here a list of developments that fans can expect to occur in the upcoming manga chapter.

The previous chapter saw Tabito Karasu claiming the free ball and passing it back to Charles Chevalier. Charles made a long pass to Shidou Ryusei who scored the goal with a missile header. The surprising part was that the attack was unplanned. Moreover, neither Isagi nor Hiori were able to read it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 253?

Yoichi Isagi might make a plan to surpass PXG players in Blue Lock chapter 253

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

The previous chapter saw Charles Chevalier and Shodu Ryusei combining their peak performances to score a super goal. However, as evident from the manga, neither Isagi nor Hiori was able to predict the attack using their metavision. This meant that besides their metavision, Isagi and Hiori may have to use something else to surpass their opponents.

Hence, the upcoming chapter might see Isagi analyze Paris x Gen's goal and understand what his team needs to do to reach that summit. Such a development could see Isagi speaking with Hiori to understand what he comprehended with his metavision.

Noel Noa could make some changes in Blue Lock chapter 253

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Before the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen began, Master Striker Noel Noa stated that he would be making several substitutions during the match. With that in mind, fans should remember that Bastard Munchen had prepared for Rin and Shidou systems respectively, and not their combination. Hence, Noel Noa might make some substitutions in the next chapter to deal with the combined system.

Such substitutions could see Igarashi Gurimu play his first match in the Neo Egoist League. However, the manga has yet to reveal what position Igarashi might end up playing.

Nagi and Reo could become the focus of Blue Lock chapter 253

Nagi and Reo as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

As fans might remember, two matches are taking place simultaneously in the Neo Egoist League. Other than the Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen match, Manshine City vs Barcha is also taking place at the same time.

Hence, considering that the previous chapter saw Shidou Ryusei score the first goal for Paris X Gen, the manga could switch its perspective in the next chapter. With that, fans can expect to witness Nagi Seishiro and Reo Mikage playing against Barcha. The duo had seemingly planned something to motivate them. Thus, the next chapter could reveal the same.

Fans should remember that Bachira and Otoya play for Barcha. Thus, it isn't going to be easy for Manshine City. But fans will have to wait until Blue Lock chapter 253 gets released to learn if the perspective switch happens or not.