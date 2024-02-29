Blue Lock Chapter 254: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 254 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Given that the manga spoilers could surface online as late as Mondays, fans can expect the upcoming chapter's spoilers to be out by March 4. However, depending on the magazine delivery status, the leaks could arrive before as well.

Nevertheless, there are bound to be Blue Lock fans who would not want to wait that long. Hence, here we have brought a list of developments that could take place in the upcoming manga chapter.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Hiori thinking of how to reproduce their goal from the previous match when Noel Noa asked them to recreate it. In addition, he changed Kunigami's position and asked him to take away Shidou's freedom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 254?

Kunigami Rensuke might go after Ryusei Shidou in Blue Lock chapter 254

Kunigami Rensuke and Ryusei Shidou as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As revealed by the manga's previous chapter, Kunigami has been tasked with stopping Ryusei Shidou. Considering his history with the Paris x Gen player, Kunigami might immediately go after Shidou to stop his movements.

There is also the small possibility that Kunigami might simply lurk around Shidou and make his presence known at crucial moments. Considering that this will be the first time fans will see Kunigami perform defensive duties, it is difficult to predict what he will do in the match.

With such developments, Blue Lock chapter 254 might also reveal Kunigami's new position in the formation.

Michael Kaiser might start his new attack in Blue Lock chapter 254

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With Paris x Gen scoring the match's first goal, the next chapter is bound to start with Bastard Munchen's kickoff. As expected, the match will be resumed by Kaiser and Ness, thus the upcoming manga chapter could start with the two players teaming up with Benedict Grim to initiate a new attack.

The three players were previously successful in creating a goal-scoring opportunity. Unfortunately, they were stopped by Rin Itoshi. Thus, this time, the trio might stay wary of the Paris x Gen striker and create an attack that avoids his presence. Thus, fans can expect the trio to create another exciting chance in the upcoming chapter.

Blue Lock chapter 254 might feature a flashback

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Kunigami Rensuke has never really been used in a defensive position by Noel Noa. Nevertheless, when the master striker asked Kunigami to take away Shidou's freedom, he accepted the task without any reluctance. Thus, there is a likely chance that Noel Noa and Kunigami Rensuke previously had a discussion about the same.

With that, the manga could explore the relationship between Noel Noa and Kunigami, the player who was conditioned to clone him. In addition, there is also a small chance that fans will get to learn what Kunigami thinks about his experience at the Wild Card. While Kunigami wanted to continue playing football, the Wild Card effectively broke him. Hence, he must have some resentment toward Ego Jinpachi or Noel Noa.

