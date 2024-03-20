Blue Lock chapter 256: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock Chapter 256 will be released on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. The manga has returned from its break. Hence, fans can expect the next chapter to be released next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Charles setting up Ryusei Shidou with another goal opportunity. However, Kunigami managed to stop the pass again. With that, Isagi realized that Kunigami was still his old self as he carried a strong moral code and proposed a triple-flow chemical reaction with Kunigami and Hiori.

Blue Lock Chapter 256 release date and time

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to K Manga's website, Blue Lock Chapter 256 will be released on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to time zone differences, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Japan and a few other countries.

Blue Lock Chapter 256 release date suggested by K Manga website (Image via Kodansha)

The release times for Blue Lock Chapter 256 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday March 26 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday March 26 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday March 26 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday March 26 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday March 26 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday March 26 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday March 26 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 27

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 256?

Isagi and Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Chapter 256 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. While the platform is accessible through its website or mobile application, it's exclusively available only in the United States. Unfortunately, Kodansha has yet to announce its availability in other regions.

Nevertheless, the access isn't free as one must purchase points to read the latest chapters of Blue Lock. For now, the manga has made 43 chapters available to read for free. The free chapters get updated on Mondays.

Blue Lock Chapter 255 Recap

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Chapter 255, titled Still Burning, saw Kunigami doing his utmost best to stop Shidou from gaining possession of the ball.

That saw Kunigami stopping Kaiser's attack so that he could clear the ball away. Unfortunately, the ball that was going to Raichi was stolen away by Charles Chevalier. While Hiori Yo followed him correctly, he was one tempo late as Charles made another pass to Shidou. Again, Kunigami stopped the pass.

On seeing that, Isagi realized that Kunigami's performance had improved since he was matched up against Shidou and that Kunigami hadn't changed much. Hence, Isagi proposed that Kunigami join him and Hiori to formulate a triple-flow chemical reaction.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 256?

Kaiser, Shidou, and Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Chapter 256 will likely see Isagi initiate his new attack with Hiori and Kunigami. However, that will hugely depend on who won the ball after Kunigami cleared it away from Ryusei Shidou.

If the ball reaches Bastard Munchen players like Raichi Jingo or Kiyora Jin, Isagi might be able to start his attack. Otherwise, there's a good chance that the next chapter will focus on Isagi winning the ball away from either Paris X Gen or Bastard Munchen's foreign players.

