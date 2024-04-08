Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers: Isagi unveils his 'Two-Gun' ability as Kunigami repays his debt

Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers were expected to reveal if Yoichi Isagi equalizes the score for Bastard Munchen and needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint. Blue Lock chapter 257 is officially set to be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The previous chapter saw Hiori Yo trying to force a pass to Ryusei Shidou despite having an easier option in Rin Itoshi. Unfortunately for him, the ball was blocked by Hiori Yo, who finally understood Charles' way of thinking. Following this, Raichi and Hiori came together to set up a goal-scoring opportunity for Yoichi Isagi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers: Isagi equalizes the score for Bastard Munchen

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled Two-Gun. The manga chapter resumed from where the previous installment ended as Hiori Yo's "best performance" early cross was floating towards Yoichi Isagi. Isagi knew that it was now up to him to score the goal. Hence, he analyzed his surroundings and got past Paris X Gen's defense line consisting of two defenders.

Right after, it seemed like Isagi was open to scoring the goal. Just then, Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers saw Ryusei Shidou reach Isagi's position to stop the goal. Immediately after spotting Ryusei, Isagi began running in the opposite direction of the ball, i.e., away from Ryusei.

Isagi and Shidou as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Just as Shidou was left confused, Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers saw Kunigami Rensuke jumping up to reach the ball. With his jump, Kunigami reached the ball and headed it toward Isagi, seemingly repaying the debt he owed since the First Selection Exams.

Isagi was impressed by Kunigami's growth in the match as he had been playing for himself in all the previous matches and had finally come through to display some teamwork. With Kunigami's pass to Isagi, the latter was one hit away from equalizing the score. Just then, Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers saw Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser coming to stop Isagi.

Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With two players on either side, Isagi was confused about his next move and, more importantly, which foot he should use to strike the ball. Hence, Isagi came up with a unique move that saw him execute a fake shoot with his left foot. This saw Rin Itoshi being led completely out of commission.

Right after, Isagi prepared to shoot with his right foot and Kaiser was hoping to steal the ball from him. However, Isagi managed to shoot the ball mid-air, hitting it in such a way that it looked like a bullet being fired from a gun. With that, Isagi equalized the score for Bastard Munchen against Paris X Gen. Additionally, Isagi proved that both his feet were equally dangerous when it came to intimidating his opponents, thus displaying his Two-Gun ability.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 257 spoilers saw Yoichi Isagi teaming up with Kunigami Rensuke to score the equalizing goal for Bastard Munchen. While it seemed like Kunigami assisting Isagi was a one-time thing, there is a good chance that the two players will combine their strengths again in the match.

