Blue Lock Chapter 257: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock Chapter 257 will be released on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 AM JST. The manga will be going on a one-week break, and the next chapter will be released the following week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Charles Chevalier attempting to pass the ball again to Ryusei Shidou. However, Hiori Yo managed to understand his contrarian thinking and blocked the pass. With that, Raichi and Hiori began their counterattack with Yoichi Isagi up front.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock Chapter 257 release date and time

According to K Manga's website, Blue Lock Chapter 256 will be released on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to time zone differences, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Japan and a few other countries.

The release times for Blue Lock Chapter 257 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday April 9 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday April 9 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday April 9 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday April 9 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday April 9 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 9 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 9 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 10

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 257?

Charles Chevalier as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Chapter 257 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. While the platform is accessible through its website and mobile application, its services are exclusively available only in the United States.

While the manga reading platform provides fans with free chapters to read, one must purchase points to read the latest chapters. For now, only 43 chapters are available to read for free. The free chapters get updated on Mondays.

Blue Lock chapter 256 Recap

Hiori Yo blocking Charles Chevalier's pass (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 256, titled Contradict the Contrary, saw Hiori plan on how to deal with Charles. While Hiori was earlier preparing to stop Charles' pass to someone open, he soon corrected himself. Charles was a contrarian, hence he would not do something ordinary.

Moments later, Charles received the ball. Unfortunately, his path to Shidou was blocked by Kaiser and Ness. Nevertheless, Charles tried passing the ball through a tight gap, which shocked everyone. Hiori however predicted this and blocked the pass.

Raichi won the loose ball from Tokimitsu and passed it to Hiori to start their counterattack, with Yoichi Isagi being the eye of the storm.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 257?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 257 will most likely see Yoichi Isagi get his goalscoring opportunity. Hiori Yo's early cross was accurately going to Isagi. Isagi was however being followed by Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser, both of whom wanted to steal the ball for themselves.

The upcoming manga chapter will likely see Isagi come up with a new solution to bypass both strikers and score his peak performance goal through his ultimate play with Hiori Yo. With Kunigami and Shidou also in the vicinity, fans can expect either player to also get involved in the tussle.

