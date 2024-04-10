Blue Lock chapter 258: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 258 will be released on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series has returned from a break and will release the next chapter according to its weekly release schedule. The Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's K Manga service.

The previous chapter saw Isagi preparing to score his goal. For this, he took some help from Kunigami, who set him free in front of the goal. Just when it seemed like Kaiser or Rin might interfere with it, Isagi scored the equalizing goal with his two-gun direct volley.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 258 release date and time

According to K Manga's X account, Blue Lock chapter 258 will be released on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to time zone differences, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Japan and a few other countries.

The release times for Blue Lock chapter 258 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday April 16 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday April 16 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday April 16 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday April 16 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday April 16 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday April 16 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday April 17 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday April 17

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 258?

Yoichi Isagi shooting past Kaiser and Rin in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 258 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga. While the platform is accessible through its website and application, its services are only available in the United States.

The manga reading platform does provide fans with free chapters to read. However, one must purchase points to read the latest chapters. For now, the manga has made only 43 chapters available to read for free. The free chapters are updated on Mondays.

Blue Lock chapter 257 recap

Michael Kaiser and Rin Itoshi arriving to stop Yoichi Isagi's goal (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 257, titled Two-Gun, saw Isagi preparing to score his goal from Hiori's early cross. Moments later, he saw Shidou charging at him from his left. Hence, Isagi began running away from the ball. While Shidou was confused, Kunigami headed the ball to Isagi, setting him free in front of the goal. Just when it seemed like Isagi would score the goal, Rin and Kaiser reached him.

Both players wanted to interfere with Isagi's goalscoring opportunity. So, Isagi devised a new move to trick both players. He did a feint shot with his left foot, followed by a right-foot direct volley, scoring the equalizing goal.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 258?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 258 will most likely see Yoichi Isagi explain how he scored the equalizing goal. While most players would have tried to score the goal by volleying the early cross, Isagi analyzed the situation and had Kunigami join him in the attack. This move essentially saw Kunigami, Hikaru, and Isagi score the goal, which was the culmination of their best performances.

Additionally, the upcoming chapter is bound to reveal other players' reactions, especially Michael Kaiser and Rin Itoshi's, both of whom were outwitted for the goal. There is also a chance that the upcoming chapter will see both teams make some changes to their lineup.

