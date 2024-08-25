Blue Lock chapter 273 spoilers: Rin refuses to score a “lukewarm” goal as Sae’s illusion torments him

Blue Lock chapter 273 spoilers were released on August 24, 2024. The spoilers were expected to reveal the fourth player who would break the deadlock between Rin, Isagi, and Kaiser.

Unfortunately, the chapter didn't deliver according to the expectations. It showcased Rin in his 'peak' form humiliating every player that came in his way, demanding more from the players around him. The previous chapter showcased Rin in his 'focused' form, as Isagi and Kaiser tried blocking his way towards the goal.

Eventually, Rin realized how he had overcome every challenge he wanted and the only thing left for him to do was offer his life to soccer. As three were locked in a deadlock, Ness tried to gain the spotlight but he failed to do so.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Blue Lock chapter 273.

Blue Lock chapter 273 spoilers: Rin goes berserk on the field and tramples over everyone

Itoshi Rin as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the Blue Lock chapter 273 spoilers, the chapter will be titled Beast of Destruction. The spoilers commenced with Rin belittling the other players who were surrounding them and challenging them to the goal. He then sprinted towards the goal as everyone from Bastard Munchen stood in Rin's way to block him.

Singlehandedly, Rin passed through 4 Bastard Munchen players, calling them slow in his mind. As he continued his march, he was supported by his teammates at PXG who couldn't help but pass the ball to Rin where he went. Moreover, in his mind, Rin kept asking for more as he soared through the field without any interruption.

As Rin reached the goal net in Blue Lock chapter 273 spoilers, he packed a shot to score a goal. Raichi and Kurona dived in front of him to block his shoot, but this was just a faint from the PXG player.

Rin then jumped over Hiyori and locked his shoot where no one was standing in his way. Isagi and Kaiser were dumbfounded over Rin's demeanor and everyone was expecting him to score a goal.

Itoshi Rin as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

However, right before making a shoot in Blue Lock chapter 273 spoilers, Rin put his foot on the ball and stopped. Leaving everyone on the field confused as to why he didn't score such an easy goal.

Right at that moment, Itoshi Sae's illusion appeared on the field. Rin thought to himself how scoring an easy goal would never lead to his evolution, which was the words of his brother.

Rin then passed the ball to Charles and told him to gather everyone who was willing to sacrifice their life for soccer with him. This sent chills down the spines of every PXG player as Loki claimed how this move would have banned Rin for good if this was an official match. Noa agreed with Loki and titled Rin as the worst kind of Egoist.

Blue Lock chapter 273 spoilers then shifted to Isagi who titled Rin crazy. He claimed that his demeanor in the current match was even scarier than the U-20 match when Rin put his tongue out for the first time.

Itoshi Rin as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

In his mind, Isagi thought of geniuses he encountered throughout Blue Lock like Barou, Nagi, and Kaiser. But claimed that the current Rin was beyond genius, an incomprehensible creature against whom even Isagi couldn't do much through his analysis.

Rin's scary persona sent the players of both teams in terror. He kept looking for someone who would give up their life to give Rin an illusion, that could be the illusion of Sae that was haunting him. Blue Lock chapter 273 spoilers ended with a panel of a terrified Isagi looking at the beast, Itoshi Rin, who was wreaking havoc on the field.

