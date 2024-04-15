Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers: Isagi unlocks a new ability as Kurona enters the game

Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers were released on April 15, 2024, but the chapter is set to be released on April 17, 2024. The spoilers saw Isagi celebrating his goal against PXG as he thanked Hiyori and Kunigami for their cooperation. The spoilers also mentioned Kurone being subbed in, which Isagi was confused about.

The previous chapter showcased Isagi's sprint towards the goal after a beautiful pass from Hiyori Yo. He passed through two defenders, but Ryusei tried to interfere. Isagi then sprinted away from the ball, which was too far for Kunigami to pass the ball to the protagonist. Kaiser and Rin rushed toward Isagi to stop him, but he copied Nagi's aerial acrobatic cannon to score a volley goal.

Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers: Isagi adds another skill to his arsenal as a substitution takes place

According to Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers, the chapter was titled 'Combine and Invent, a New Weapon.' The spoilers started with Isagi screaming in joy after the first goal against PXG and drawing 1-1. On the other hand, the PXG players were amazed by Isagi's volley goal.

Rin and Kaiser, who tried to stop Isagi from scoring this goal, screamed loudly in displeasure over witnessing the latter score. Ryusei, however, was grinning. The spoilers then showed Kunigami saying to Isagi about how this was the last time he assisted the latter with a goal, to which Isagi offered to fight again someday.

While they were conversing in Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers, Hiyori jumped on Isagi and appreciated his goal. The latter also appreciated the former's pass. He was sure that Kunigami would pass the ball to him because of his anger with Ryusei. Isagi then explained to Hiyori how he scored the goal.

As most fans would have noticed, the goal was pretty similar to Nagi's five-shot revolver fake volley he scored during the match between Manshine United and Isagi's Bastard Muchen. Isagi claimed that he copied Nagi's technique but improved it to a new ability titled 'Two-gun Volley.'

Just as he finished explaining the goal to Hiyori in Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers, Noa congratulated Isagi on his goal and substituted a player (who looked like Grim, the winger) to bring in Kurona. This confused Isagi, as bringing in Kurona would change the formation of the team.

Isagi glanced at Kaiser at the end of Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers, thinking that if he could score the next goal, his battle against Kaiser could be put to an end. Moreover, he could also surpass Rin as the number one player in the Neo Egoist League.

Final thoughts

Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers confirmed that Isagi was one step closer to his goal of becoming the number one soccer player, but the upcoming chapter could be of grave importance.

For the fans wondering why Isagi was confused over Grim being substituted for Kurona in Blue Lock chapter 258 spoilers, here is a simple explanation for it. Bastard Muchen started their match against PXG in an offensive formation that consisted of Isagi and Grim as the wingers and Kunigami and Kaiser as the strikers.

Grim was substituted for Kurona, who is a winger-back (defender). This would make Bastard Muchen's formation more defensive, meaning that Noel Noa could be trying a false Back tactic in the upcoming chapter.

The False Back tactics were introduced by famous coach Pep Guardiola. The tactics revolve around the striker coming to the back of the field and marking the defense of the opposing team.

In simple words, a false back is a fake defender (a striker) who abandons his role as the striker and acts as a playmaker, snatching the ball from defenders and making a goal. One of the most famous false backs is Lionel Messi.

If Noa decides to add Isagi to the front (making it a 4-3-3), either Kaiser or Kunigami would act as the false back. With Isagi also an option for this tactic, the upcoming chapter could be one of the most important ones for the final match of the Neo Egoist League.

