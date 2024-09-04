  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Blue Lock chapter 275: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 275: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Sep 04, 2024 11:00 GMT
Blue Lock chapter 275: Release date and time, countdown, and more
Ryusei Shidou and Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock chapter 275 will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series hasn't announced a break. Thus, it is expected that Kodansha will release its upcoming chapter next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi challenging Yoichi Isagi to showcase all that he had got. Right after, he demanded Charles Chevalier that he smash a pass to him rather than a lousy one he had been receiving. Thus, Charles provided Rin with a rabona cross, however, the pass was also in Ryusei Shidou's shooting range.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 275 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the Blue Lock manga, Blue Lock chapter 275 will be released on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 12 am JST.

also-read-trending Trending

The reason for the difference in release dates is the manga's simulrelease schedule that sees the series's manga chapters get released worldwide simultaneously.

Blue Lock chapter 275 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdaySeptember 10
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdaySeptember 10
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdaySeptember 10
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdaySeptember 10
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdaySeptember 10
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdaySeptember 10
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdaySeptember 11
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdaySeptember 11

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 275?

Blue Lock chapter 275 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga. The service can be used through its mobile application and website. That said, it is currently only accessible in the United States.

For fans who are from the United States, the platform isn't free to use entirely as one needs to purchase points to read the latest chapters. Nevertheless, the platform currently does provide 53 manga chapters for fans to read for free.

Blue Lock chapter 274 Recap

Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)
Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 274, titled 'Failure of a Rival,' saw Yoichi Isagi stumped after seeing Rin Itoshi's incomprehensible movements with the ball. Just then, the PXG striker challenged Isagi to give his all in the match. Otherwise, he would have to disqualify him as his rival. This triggered Isagi as he proclaimed himself as an adaptability genius.

Moments later, Rin passed the ball to Charles Chevalier. With that, he asked him to stop providing lousy passes. Instead, Rin wanted Charles to smash the ball to him. Adhering to this request, Charles provided a nasty rabona cross to Rin, however, the same pass could also be stolen away by Ryusei Shidou.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 275?

Ryusei Shidou and Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)
Ryusei Shidou and Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 275 will most likely see Rin Itoshi score his ideal goal. While Reyusei Shidou was also in the vicinity, it is highly unlikely for the manga to build up Rin's goal and have Shidou steal the same at the final moment.

That said, after Yoichi Isagi was triggered by Rin, it seemed like his meta vision had evolved further. Thus, there is a small chance that he will interfere with Charles's rabona cross and stop Rin's ideal goal.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी