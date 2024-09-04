Blue Lock chapter 275: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Blue Lock chapter 275 will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series hasn't announced a break. Thus, it is expected that Kodansha will release its upcoming chapter next week. Blue Lock manga can be read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga.

The previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi challenging Yoichi Isagi to showcase all that he had got. Right after, he demanded Charles Chevalier that he smash a pass to him rather than a lousy one he had been receiving. Thus, Charles provided Rin with a rabona cross, however, the pass was also in Ryusei Shidou's shooting range.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 275 release date and time

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to the Blue Lock manga, Blue Lock chapter 275 will be released on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Trending

The reason for the difference in release dates is the manga's simulrelease schedule that sees the series's manga chapters get released worldwide simultaneously.

Blue Lock chapter 275 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday September 10 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday September 10

British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday September 10 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday September 10 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday September 10 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday September 10 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday September 11 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday September 11

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 275?

Expand Tweet

Blue Lock chapter 275 will be available to read on Kodansha's manga reader service K Manga. The service can be used through its mobile application and website. That said, it is currently only accessible in the United States.

For fans who are from the United States, the platform isn't free to use entirely as one needs to purchase points to read the latest chapters. Nevertheless, the platform currently does provide 53 manga chapters for fans to read for free.

Blue Lock chapter 274 Recap

Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 274, titled 'Failure of a Rival,' saw Yoichi Isagi stumped after seeing Rin Itoshi's incomprehensible movements with the ball. Just then, the PXG striker challenged Isagi to give his all in the match. Otherwise, he would have to disqualify him as his rival. This triggered Isagi as he proclaimed himself as an adaptability genius.

Moments later, Rin passed the ball to Charles Chevalier. With that, he asked him to stop providing lousy passes. Instead, Rin wanted Charles to smash the ball to him. Adhering to this request, Charles provided a nasty rabona cross to Rin, however, the same pass could also be stolen away by Ryusei Shidou.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 275?

Ryusei Shidou and Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 275 will most likely see Rin Itoshi score his ideal goal. While Reyusei Shidou was also in the vicinity, it is highly unlikely for the manga to build up Rin's goal and have Shidou steal the same at the final moment.

That said, after Yoichi Isagi was triggered by Rin, it seemed like his meta vision had evolved further. Thus, there is a small chance that he will interfere with Charles's rabona cross and stop Rin's ideal goal.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback