Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers: Ness' fate left on 'hold' as Rin undergoes mutation

Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers were released on January 18, 2025. The spoilers continued the egoists' berating of Ness for his weakness and urging the Bastard Munchen player to end his soccer journey. However, Kaiser claimed he wasn't mad at Ness but considered him useless because he couldn't adapt to the situation.

Later, Kaiser and Isagi continued their tag team and tried their best to score a goal. Moreover, Team Bastard Munchen gave Kaiser the cover he needed to make a pass to the protagonist. Luckily, Kaiser made a stunning pass in a tight spot. However, Rin interrupted the pass as the PXG player reached a mutated form that resembled a scary demon.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Blue Lock chapter 289 and has the author's opinion.

Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers: Kaiser and Isagi stunned by Rin's new demeanor

Ness as seen on the manga volume cover (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura/Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers begin where the series left off in the previous chapter: Kaiser asks Ness to quit soccer. As expected, this has a huge impact on Ness, who has been playing soccer for Kaiser from the very start. Ness replied that he didn't want to quit until he made Kaiser the best player in the world.

However, Kaiser wasn't convinced and wanted Ness to leave the field as someone living for another person's sake would never be able to stand the harsh environment of this field. Ness again stated that there is nothing in his 'soccer' other than to make Kaiser the number 1 player. Kaiser then rephrased his talk and said he wasn't mad at Ness but couldn't understand human emotions.

Kaiser as seen in the manga (Image via Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura/Kodansha)

Ultimately, Kaiser left Ness' side by calling him a thoughtless player who wasn't needed in the German player's life. Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers saw Isagi titling Ness as a 'failed talent' as he couldn't keep up with his environment. Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers then shifted to Rin who was devising something new to break the ultimate tag team of Isagi and Kaiser.

The match started again with Bastard Munchen having the ball. Rin and Isagi crossed in a deadlock but the former didn't counter the latter. This led to Isagi thinking that Rin might be devising some new tactics. So, he changed the game's direction after passing the ball to Kaiser. As expected, with the ball no longer passing to other players, the PXG players rushed at Kaiser.

However, Raichi and Kiyora arrived in time to cover Kaiser. Unfortunately, a gap was built between Isagi and Kaiser, and Bastard Munchen's attack was stopped. Isagi decided to run near the opponent's goal net, hoping that Kaiser might make a pass in his tight spot. Fortunately, Kaiser felt Isagi's move and packed a punch to make a long pass.

Itoshi Rin as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Surrounded by opposition players, Kaiser used his 'Kaiser Impact: Magnus' to make a long pass to Isagi. This stunned the players that were surrounding Kaiser. As the ball was about to reach the protagonist, Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers saw Itoshi Rin come out of nowhere and capture the ball in mid-air.

The PXG player then landed on the ground and his demeanor transformed into a new creature that resembled a mutated being from a fantasy movie. As claimed by Rin in Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers, the new form was because the player had found a new toy. Blue Lock chapter 289 spoilers also reported that the next chapter will be titled Blue Bad Boy and there will be no break next week.

