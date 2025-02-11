Blue Lock chapter 292: Shidou denies Kaiser as Kunigami stops Paris X Gen's counterattack

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 292, the manga showcased Bastard Munchen's counterattack as Hiori Yo tried to make the final pass to either Yoichi Isagi or Michael Kaiser. While Hiori made the final pass, Ryusei Shidou arrived to stop Bastard Munchen's attack. Fortunately, Kunigami Rensuke won back the ball for them.

The previous manga chapter focused on Yukimiya Kenyu and Hiori Yo as they together initiated Bastard Munchen's counterattack. Unfortunately, just as Hiori was set to send his final pass, his path was blocked by Tabito Karasu. Meanwhile, Alexis Ness followed Isagi and Kaiser.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 292: Alexis Ness bids farewell to Michael Kaiser

Michael Kaiser and Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 292 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 292, titled Bad Luck, opened with Rin Itoshi arriving to stop Michael Kaiser. Rin was hellbent on destroying his connection with Yoichi Isagi. However, the two Bastard Munchen aces had no choice but to stick close. Thus, the manga saw both Isagi and Kaiser ideate that they needed to make cross runs to get to the goal without worrying about who Rin would target.

Trending

Michael Kaiser was amused that Yoichi Isagi came to the same conclusion as him. Therefore, he found playing with Isagi even more interesting.

Alexis Ness as seen in Blue Lock chapter 292 (Image via Kodansha)

Around the same time, Alexis Ness could be seen running after the two aces. He was thinking back to Kaiser asking him to stop playing football. Thus, he questioned whether he needed to change too. While Kaiser had placed a spell on him during their first encounter, Ness was prepared to become new if Kaiser no longer needed him. Thus, Ness bid farewell to Kaiser and charged toward the goal.

While Hiori Yo tried getting past Tabito Karasu and capturing the perfect timing to deliver his past, Rin Itoshi was confused over whom he should mark. He was certain that one of the two aces was going to break away from him. Thus, he needed to gamble and force a player out of the attack. Given that Rin Itoshi wanted to destroy Isagi, he chose him and followed closely. This allowed Kaiser to break free.

Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 292 (Image via Kodansha)

Seeing Kaiser was free, Hiori made the final pass to him. Unfortunately, just as the ball was set to reach him, Ryusei Shidou arrived to stop Kaiser. Seeing that Rin was man-marking Isagi, Shidou decided to go after Kaiser. With that, Shidou cleared Hiori's pass to Kaiser with a header.

The ball was set to drop next to Charles Chevalier. However, just as Charles was set to initiate Paris X Gen's killer counterattack, Kunigami Rensuke arrived to rescue Bastard Munchen. He headed the ball back toward Paris X Gen's goal, leaving Isagi, Kaiser, and Rin eyeing the ball, hoping to get to it first.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback