Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers: Ness bids farewell to Kaiser as Kunigami rescues Bastard Munchen

The alleged Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers were supposed to reveal how Hiori gets past Karasu and to whom he delivers the final pass. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga chapter mainly followed Michael Kaiser who was shown analyzing what he needed to do to score the winning goal.

The manga's previous chapter saw Yukimiya Kenyu and Hiori Yo initiating Bastard Munchen's counterattack. After watching Kaiser evolve, Isagi realized that he needed to become the player with the fastest awareness on the field. While Karasu kept Hiori occupied, Ness followed after Isagi and Kaiser.

Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers: Shidou stops Hiori's pass to Kaiser

According to the alleged Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers, the upcoming manga chapter is set to be titled "Bad Luck." The alleged spoilers picked up from where the previous chapter ended as the egoists charged toward the goal at full throttle.

Just as Kaiser and Isagi charged toward the goal to reach the optimal goal-scoring position, Rin Itoshi arrived to stop them. Kaiser knew that the Paris X Gen forward was betting everything on destroying his connection with Isagi. Thus, unless they overcome his desire, there would be no goal. However, if he and Isagi were to get separated, their attack would be over.

Just as Kaiser was about to conclude what he needed to do, Isagi resonated with him and arrived at the same solution. Isagi and Kaiser initiated a cross-run to disturb Rin and scatter his sight. This was the best way to get to the goal without worrying about which one of them Rin was set to destroy.

Kaiser found playing with Isagi very interesting as they reached the same conclusion without words. They were linked on the mind level to reach the ideal spot.

Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers then switched to Alexis Ness as he was still distraught over Kaiser no longer needing him. With Isagi having taken Kaiser away from him, Ness started questioning whether he too needed to become new. He reminisced his past with Kaiser and how the German striker put a spell on him during their first encounter.

However, as Kaiser no longer needed Ness and wanted him to become new, Ness decided to abide by his demand. Alexis Ness bid farewell to Kaiser and the part within himself who believed in becoming the world's best with Kaiser.

Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers then switched to the match-up between Hiori Yo and Tabito Karasu. Hiori was able to evade Karasu, but the defensive midfielder persistingly followed. With Isagi and Kaiser still in his range, Hiori looked for the perfect timing to deliver his "final pass."

Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers then switched to Rin Itoshi. He knew that man-marking Isagi and Kaiser alone meant that one of them was set to break away from him. Therefore, he had no option but to gamble on destroying one of them. Rin wanted to destroy Isagi and stuck close to him. This allowed Kaiser to break away from them and charge toward the goal. Upon seeing this opportunity, Hiori sent his pass to the German striker.

Just as Michael Kaiser believed luck was on his side, Ryusei Shidou charged at Kaiser. With Rin Itoshi targeting Isagi, Shidou decided to hunt down Kaiser. Hence, he intercepted Hiori's pass to Kaiser with a header. With the ball set to drop next to Charles Chevalier, the French midfielder prepared for a killer counterattack. That's when Kunigami Rensuke arrived at Bastard Munchen's rescue.

Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers ended with Kunigami heading the ball back toward the Paris X Gen's goal. With the decisive ball in the air, Isagi, Kaiser, and Rin prepared to collect it.

Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 292 spoilers revealed that Blue Lock chapter 293 will be called "Birth of a New Hero" and is set to be 24 pages long.

