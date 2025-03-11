Blue Lock chapter 295: Nagi and Reo change their playstyle as Blue Lock's No.1 player is revealed

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 295, the manga finally revealed what happened with Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage during their match against FC Barcha. In addition, the manga also revealed Blue Lock's No.1 player. While fans must have wished for Yoichi Isagi to surpass Rin Itoshi, the result was something far more interesting.

The previous chapter saw Michael Kaiser lamenting about Yoichi Isagi's goal. He was first going to blame Alexis Ness's sudden mutation, but later realized he lost to Isagi because he was having too much fun. Moments later, Isagi ended his one-goal contract with Kaiser.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 295: Chigiri Hyoma takes the lead for Manshine City

Reo Mikage and Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 295 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 295, titled No.1, opened with Seishiro Nagi's monologue. He thought back to how Reo found him and started his football journey. He overcame a lot and even beat Yoichi Isagi. However, with the duo now having hit a stalemate, Nagi asked Reo to give him a new fire as he could no longer dream of becoming the world's best.

As the match between Manshine City and FC Barcha began, Reo instructed Nagi on what he needed to do from the get-go. With both players ranked 11th and 16th, if their ranks were to drop further, they would barely make the cut off required to qualify for Japan's U-20 World Cup squad. With that in mind, the two players decided to change their playstyle. Instead of aiming for goals, they played effectively to help the team win.

Chigiri Hyoma as seen in Blue Lock chapter 295 (Image via Kodansha)

While it seemed they were scared, both players were prepared to shoot for the goal if the opportunity presented itself. Nagi passed the ball back to Reo, who delivered the ball to Chigiri Hyoma at his feel-good spot. Chigiri dribbled the ball forward and scored Manshine City's first goal using his Fourty-Four Panther Snipe. With Reo acquiring an assist for the first goal, he wanted to get Nagi involved in the remaining two goals.

Blue Lock chapter 295 then switched to the present as Ego Jinpachi revealed how all Neo Egoist League matches had concluded. With the final auction rankings now available, Ego Jinpachi reminded the players that only the top 23 players would qualify to play for Japan in the U-20 World Cup. However, only the No.1 spot mattered to Isagi.

Yoichi Isagi and Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 295 (Image via Kodansha)

His auction value was about 50 million lower than Rin's value after the previous match, hence, Isagi wished to see his efforts reverse their rankings. To Isagi's shock, Rin Itoshi was still Blue Lock's No.1 player with an auction value of 240 million from Re Al. Isagi was distraught by this development when Rin asked him to look at the screen carefully. Yoichi Isagi was tied with Rin Itoshi with an auction value of 240 million from Bastard Munchen.

While it was not a complete victory, selling his soul for the sake of goals paid off. Isagi had craved to become Blue Lock's No.1 for a long time. Hence, upon attaining that goal, he roared to celebrate the result.

