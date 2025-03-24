Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers: Reo scores a goal for Manshine City as Nagi gets fired up

With the alleged Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers, fans were expecting to see Reo and Nagi get fired up. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint. While Reo Mikage scored an equalizing goal for Manshine City, Seishiro Nagi got fired up.

The previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi decide that he would pursue the ecstatic experience of being the No. 1. Elsewhere, Bachira and Otoya scored two goals, helping Barcha take the lead against Manshine City. That's when Reo Mikage proposed to Seishiro Nagi that they do something exciting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers: Chris Prince ignores Nagi for Reo

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled "To The Future." The manga picked up from where the previous chapter ended as Seishiro Nagi was impressed by Reo Mikage's mentality. He knew Reo was scared on the inside, hence, he was prepared to get fired up, hoping to help Reo get fired up as well.

Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers then switched to Yoichi Isagi as he tried to identify the formula for the ecstatic experience. In his case, he desired to defeat someone. He brought out his logic to become a machine that would execute his plans perfectly.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

With every match, his replicability increased, and he was getting better at football. However, he could not reproduce his fire. Technique and logic were the means to carry out his plan. Everything begins with the fire. As per Isagi, only those who could grasp that fire could survive, while the rest would fall.

Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers then switched to Ego Jinpachi as he began revealing the remaining final auction value rankings. Ryusei Shidou overtook Shoei Barou as the third best player with a 160 million bid from Paris X Gen.

Chris Prince and Lavinho as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Shueisha)

Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers then switched back to Manshine City vs. FC Barcha. Seishiro Nagi wanted to become that version of himself that Reo desired. Hence, he tried to get to positions where Reo would want to pass to him. Just as he got past a few defenders, Nagi faltered as he was uncertain whether he should shoot or pass. Just then, FC Barcha Master Striker Lavinho arrived to steal the ball away from him.

Fortunately, Manshine City Master Striker Chris Prince came to Nagi's aid and retained the ball for his team. However, instead of passing the ball to Nagi, Chris Prince switched his focus to Reo Mikage. He did not want to grant the future to egoists who don't pursue ideals. Chris passed the ball to Reo and asked him to score the goal, hoping to see his future.

Reo Mikage immediately responded to Chris Prince's trust in him by copying Eita Otoya's movements to get past Otoya. He followed that maneuver by copying Yoichi Isagi's Direct Shot/Two-Gun Volley to score a goal for Manshine City, equalizing the scoreline. Just as Reo scored his goal, the timer for the Master Striker's time ran out as both Lavinho and Chris Prince were to be ejected from the match.

While both teams were making their substitutions, Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers saw Nagi and Reo. Reo apologized to Nagi for scoring a goal on his own. However, Nagi was content with his development. He was always spoiled by Reo, hence Nagi wanted to change on his own. With that, Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers saw Seishiro Nagi get fired up.

Lastly, Blue Lock chapter 297 spoilers revealed that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 298 would be titled “Alone ・ Together.”

