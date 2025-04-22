Blue Lock chapter 300: Nagi exits Blue Lock as Isagi asks him not to quit soccer

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 300, the manga finally saw Seishiro Nagi bid farewell to his partner, Reo Mikage. While fans wished for the two to stay together till the end, Nagi's 24th rank meant he was no longer part of Blue Lock. With that, the manga ended the Neo Egoist League phase.

The manga's previous chapter saw Isagi and Reo pleading Nagi's case, hoping Ego Jinpachi would reconsider. However, Ego believed that Nagi's talent had withered away. While there was a chance for him to regain his fire, teaming up with Reo killed his talent.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 300: Seishiro Nagi bids farewell to Reo Mikage

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock chapter 300 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 300, titled Innocent, opened from where the previous chapter ended as Seishiro Nagi told Reo Mikage that he did not regret any of it. Just as Ego said, he believed he was satisfied after defeating Isagi. Since then, all he wanted was to keep playing soccer with Reo. Unfortunately, that dream was too small and childish for Blue Lock.

Seishiro Nagi wondered if they would have had a different future had he never relied on Reo to defeat Isagi. He was disappointed that his desire to become the world's best wasn't as strong as his fear of being separated from Reo. Right after, he apologized to Reo for failing to find a new dream, passing to him, and failing to shoot on his own.

Reo and Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 300 (Image via Kodansha)

Just then, Reo Mikage, while crying, asked Seishiro Nagi to stop apologizing as he did nothing wrong. Nagi never really liked soccer, yet he went along with his dream. Right after, Reo apologized to Nagi for forcing him to try hard, but now, he no longer needed to do that.

In response, Nagi told Reo that he was happy. While Reo was forceful, selfish, and nervous, being with him allowed Nagi to explore new sides of himself. He got fired up about football, felt frustrated, said mean things to Reo, and learned how amazing winning felt. In fact, he started to miss Reo when he wasn't around. Nagi further expressed that his life before meeting Reo was just a pain. So, after Reo gave him a light, everything that happened since has been the treasure of his life.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 300 (Image via Kodansha)

Unfortunately, the moment he felt that way, he had lost. Since being with Reo became the most important thing, Nagi stopped being a prodigy. He felt certain that both of them would have grown stronger had they gone their own ways. They could have even become the world's best. But in the end, he got eliminated, meaning that Reo would have to become the world's best on his own.

Just as Seishiro Nagi bid farewell to Reo, Yoichi Isagi called out to Nagi. While tearing up, he asked Nagi not to stop playing soccer. Amidst being eliminated from Blue Lock, a small flame could be seen in Nagi's eye as he walked out through the Losers Gate alongside the other eliminated players. With the Neo Egoist League complete, the next phase was the U-20 World Cup.

