Blue Lock episode 11: Team Z edges Team V to make it to the second selection

Blue Lock episode 11 witnessed Team Z do the impossible as they overcame Team V in a thrilling match. Their opponents showed a far greater amount of skill in the opening exchanges and put Team Z on the backfoot.

However, their determination to win and survive in Blue Lock helped them push through to victory. Isagi Yoichi's last-minute stunner made all the difference and helped the team. Next up was the second selection, but before that, it seemed like Ego had something in store.

The phenomenal counterattack in Blue Lock episode 11

Team Z on the counterattack (image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 11 began with Gagamaru clearing the ball off the line and Isagi picking it up outside his box. Swiftly turning, he started to spring toward the opposing goal in a last-gasp attack. Thanks to his spatial awareness, he spotted Bachira, Chigiri, and Kunigami ahead of him in support.

Playing a one-two with each of them, he first used Bachira, whose dribbling left the opposing players dazzled with his quick feet. Next, on to Chigiri, whose speed left his markers in the dust before passing back to Isagi. Finally, it was Kunigami's turn but Zantetsu was quick enough to make a tackle.

Just as the ball was rolling out, Blue Lock episode 11 witnessed Raichi make a clutch run and swing in a cross towards a sprinting Isagi. With the three being man-marked, Isagi was able to identify an area outside the penalty box that was perfect for him to score a goal.

Team V's ace Nagi Seishiro appears behind Isagi

Nagi Seishiro (image via 8bit)

Just as Isagi was positioning himself, he felt a menacing presence close in on him. It was none other than Team V's ace Nagi Seishiro. Like all the others on the field, Nagi "awakened" when his team fell behind and displayed unreal skill to draw level.

Once more, as his team was in trouble, he appeared behind Isagi, almost out of nowhere, to snatch the ball. Even earlier in the match, Nagi remarked on the latter's inefficient playstyle and mentality.

With no time left, Isagi decided to leave it all on the pitch and go for a direct shot, as trapping it first would mean losing control. As the ball lowered to the perfect height, Blue Lock episode 11 saw him thunder in a goal to make the score 5-4.

Celebrations and despair

Team Z celebrates the win over Team V in Blue Lock episode 11 (image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 11 was a big one as Team Z managed to do the impossible and bested the formidable Team V. It was confirmed that Team V, Team Z, and 3 others were advancing in the selection.

What followed were celebrations and a feast as the players of Team Z were seen eating good food. Isagi and Bachira later went out to the cafeteria to bring in drinks for their teammates. The latter praised Isagi and his efforts at the end of the match. Isagi had finally understood his weapon and how to use it.

As the two spoke, they noticed the eliminated players passing by the cafe to the exit. Despair and tears were clearly visible from players of Teams W, X, and Y as losing at Blue Lock meant giving up on playing for the country completely. That was also when Niko revealed that he had survived and issued a challenge to Isagi.

Ego Jinpachi's surprise

Rin Itoshi (image via 8bit)

With Team Z making it to the second selection, Ego announced Physical Conditioning training for them. The players were then put through 10 intense days of training. They had workouts in the gym, sprints in the field, and a lot of time on the treadmill, presumably to build up stamina.

On Day 10, they were called to the center of the building. Blue Lock episode 11 then took a surprising turn as they were greeted by players from the supposedly eliminated teams. Ego appeared on screen and revealed that there were no other buildings apart from that one, i.e., they were the only ones at Blue Lock.

He had tricked them to awaken their hunger to become the best. He knew that the players would only evolve when faced with a do-or-die situation and right enough, they did. Up next was the second selection and this was going to be on an individual basis. Fans will have to wait until episode 12 to find out what Ego has in store next.

Poll : 0 votes