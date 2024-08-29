Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 274 spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 274 is set to be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Hence, the alleged spoilers for the manga chapter may get leaked a few days before its official release. However, not all fans are as patient to wait until the leak gets dropped. Hence, here we have brought you a list of major predictions for chapter 274 spoilers.

The previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi bypass Bastard Munchen's defense with some help from Nanase and Tokimitsu. However, even after creating an ideal goal-scoring opportunity, Rin refrained from scoring as he did not think such a goal would help him evolve. Thus, he reset his team's attack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 274 spoilers?

Isagi and Kaiser may team up against Rin Itoshi in chapter 274

Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, Rin Itoshi had turned into an incomprehensible monster. Hence, no matter how Isagi tried to analyze him, he could not understand Rin's thought process. He was very different from the other geniuses he had faced during the Neo-Egoist League. Therefore, he is bound to need some help taking Rin down.

While this development is very unlikely, Michael Kaiser could offer to team up with Isagi to defeat Rin Itoshi. They will likely compete against one another when it comes to attacking, however, when it comes to defense, they could join forces.

Rin Itoshi may surpass Yoichi Isagi in chapter 274

Rin Itoshi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how good Rin Itoshi was in his flow state, there is a good chance that the next chapter makes it clear that Rin has far surpassed Isagi in skill. This could also mean that Rin might finally score his ideal goal in the manga's next chapter. But given the match's pacing, it could take a few chapters before Rin equalizes the score.

Realistically, the only way for Yoichi Isagi to defeat Rin would be for him to either team up with Kaiser or enter the Flow State. However, one must remember that entering the Flow State at will was no easy task.

Paris X Gen vs. Bastard Munchen could head toward its final in chapter 274

Paris X Gen as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

With the likely chance that Rin Itoshi will help Paris X Gen equalize the score against Bastard Munchen, the match could head toward its ultimate finale. As both teams had scored two goals each, the next goal would effectively decide the victor. Hence, the manga chapter could set up the final showdown between the Germany and France teams.

Fans should remember that Master Strikers from either side (Julian Loki and Noel Noa) are yet to enter the field. Thus, the upcoming chapters could possibly feature a lot of exciting developments. This could include Igarashi Gurimu's Neo Egoist League debut. While the prospect of such a debut is diminishing by the minute, there is still some hope for the striker.

