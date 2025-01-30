Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 291 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 291 will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. Hence, the manga chapter's alleged spoilers should come out a few days before its official release. However, considering that not all fans would want to wait that long, we have brought you a list of major predictions for chapter 291.

The previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi man-marking Isagi to stop his connection with Kaiser. However, Isagi refused to back down and clashed with him in his awakened state. As for Paris X Gen's counterattack, for a moment, it seemed like Rin would score the winner. That's when Kaiser arrived and saved the day.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 291?

Yukimiya Kenyu could initiate another solo attack

Yukimiya Kenyu as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, Michael Kaiser saved the day for Bastard Munchen with an outrageous clearance. While the manga did not reveal whom the ball dropped to, given that the ball was cleared toward the left side of the field, there is a high chance it will reach Yukimiya Kenyu.

If Yukimiya Kenyu were to pick up the free ball, there is a chance that he may be forced to take the lead for Bastard Munchen's counterattack. With both Isagi and Kaiser stuck with Rin in the defense, Yukimiya could initiate a solo run, hoping to create a fast attack all by himself.

Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser could lead another Bastard Munchen counterattack

Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the previous chapter, both Yoichi Isagi and Michael Kaiser were in their defensive area trying to stop Rin Itoshi from scoring. Nevertheless, there is a good possibility that both players may join Bastard Munchen's attack and again become the nucleus for the team's counterattack.

With that, fans can expect the two aces to again combine their forces to create the fastest counterattack that could lead to Bastard Munchen's winning goal. However, with Rin Itoshi planning to stay within Yoichi Isagi's 4-meter radius, it is to be seen how the Japanese striker plans to outwit him.

Alexis Ness might finally evolve to Kaiser's standards

Alexis Ness and Michael Kaiser as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the manga, Michael Kaiser had finally ended his partnership with Alexis Ness. While he was not angry at his former partner, he could not understand his persistence in only playing to support him. With the match's heat increasing by the minute, Alexis Ness's fixation on Kaiser no longer seemed like the correct route.

Hence, the manga could show Alexis Ness finally evolving to match Kaiser's standards. Kaiser did not want someone playing only to support him but one that would support the team. Hence, Ness might finally play rationally and support the entire Bastard Munchen team.

