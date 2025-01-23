Is Yukimiya blind in Blue Lock? Explained

Blue Lock has given fans a range of unique and dynamic characters, each blessed with their quirks and challenges. Among them is Kenyu Yukimiya, an outstanding footballer who possesses not just excellent technical skills and determination but also has a mysterious air shrouding his physical condition. Fans have wondered one thing since his introduction - Is Yukimiya blind?

To put it plainly, Kenyu Yukimiya is not blind but is dealing with an eye problem known as optic neuropathy. It will take a while for him to lose his vision and thus he wants to become the best striker in the world before that happens. When first introduced, he stood at Rank #5 during the Third Selection and was later deployed on the left wing against the Japan U-20s.

Yukimiya's eye condition explained

Kenyu Yukimiya (Image via 8bit)

Though he is one of the top players at Blue Lock, pursuing his football career has been quite challenging for Yukimiya. Due to his optic neuropathy, there is damage to the optic nerve that is seemingly leading to vision loss. Yukimiya's chances of success as a football player are essentially on a timer, continuously ticking.

As revealed in chapter 172, the disease's progress cannot be halted, giving him symptoms like headaches and nausea before he ultimately loses his eyesight. Treatment will only delay the inevitable. In truth, potentially going blind at such an age and knowing it is quite demotivating. They were the truths Yukimiya had to confront in his pursuit of becoming the best.

However, now aware of the ticking clock, Yukimiya chose to work even harder and push himself. He showed fierce motivation and a bright outlook. As seen in Blue Lock, he wasn't willing to be held back, not even by his body.

How Yukimiya can still play in Blue Lock

Kenyu Yukimiya (Image via 8bit)

Yukimiya can still go on due to his talent at the game. Boasting the archetypes of Forward and Mobile Striker, Yukimiya thrives on getting past opponents behind the defensive line and giving his teammates options. Dubbed the "One-on-One Emperor", his core dribbling style involves reducing the match up to a 1v1, where he uses his street-style to dribble past opponents.

The brown-haired teen also has immense speed, known to have run 50m in 5.77 seconds previously. In his Flow State, dribbling becomes even sharper, with more precise movements and the ability to cut into spaces between friends and foes. Yukimiya focuses and analyzes the best route to exploit to break through a defense while adapting his footwork as if dodging people in the street.

Yukimiya possesses two kinds of shots - Gyro and Sword Screw. The former is a shot with breathtaking spin that curves at the last second goalward. As for the Sword Screw, inspired by Chris Prince, Yukimiya rendered his version wherein the ball spins vertically which makes it drop quickly to the ground before Yukimiya actually slams at the goal.

Finally, instead of Metavision, Yukimiya possesses Predator Eye. Unlike the former which greatly expands one's vision, this narrows it down to lock in on the goalkeeper. It involves waiting patiently for the opposing party to lower their defenses before unleashing a powerful shot or making a speedy run at goal to score.

