Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 295 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 295 will be published on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Bastard Munchen declared the Neo Egoist League Champion, the manga's next chapter was set to reveal what happened in the match between Manshine City and Barcha. Unfortunately, with the chapter leaks still a few days away, we have brought you a list of major predictions for chapter 295 spoilers.

Ad

The manga's previous chapter saw Isagi's friends join him in celebrating his winning goal against Paris X Gen. As for Michael Kaiser, he was shown lamenting over Isagi's goal and determining why he lost against his rival. As per Isagi, Kaiser lost because he considered Ness special in the match's final moments. With that, the two aces ended their one-goal contract.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Ad

Trending

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 295?

Blue Lock chapter 295 will reveal what happened in the Manshine City vs. Barcha match

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, just as the Neo Egoist League concluded, either Ego Jinpachi or Anri Teieri was set to reveal the final salary rankings of all players. Just then, the manga initiated a flashback to show what happened in the Manshine City vs. Barcha match 33 minutes ago.

Ad

As fans must remember, the final two matches of the Neo Egoist League were crucial as they were set to determine the final standings of all teams. Hence, despite Manshine City and Barcha being on a losing streak, the match was important as the losing team was set to end last in the standings. Such a development could lead the players' salary rank to plummet.

Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage's plan may be revealed

Ad

Reo Mikage as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, just before their match against Barcha, Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage were shown discussing a plan to help them increase their salary rankings. However, the manga then switched its focus to the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen to show the protagonist Yoichi Isagi's perspective.

Ad

Hence, in the next chapter, the manga might finally reveal the plan that Nagi and Reo concocted together. They needed a good plan as otherwise, their salary rankings were bound to plummet outside the top 23.

The final salary rankings may be revealed

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

There is a good chance that the next chapter could focus on Manshine City vs. Barcha. However, there remains the possibility that the manga might explain the events swiftly and switch back to the present to reveal the final salary rankings of all Blue Lock players.

Ad

This development was crucial as it was set to determine the future career prospects of all characters, even those who might rank outside the top 23 players. This is because even if a player were to rank outside the top 23, they still had the chance to continue their professional football career. In addition, fans will also learn whether Yoichi Isagi managed to surpass Rin Itoshi or not.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback