Blue Lock: Major predictions for chapter 297 spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 297 will be published on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. With Bachira and Otoya having taken the lead for Barcha, the manga's next chapter could reveal how Reo and Nagi plan to counter the situation. Considering that not all fans would want to wait until the chapter's official release, we have brought readers a list of major predictions for Chapter 297 spoilers

The manga's previous chapter saw Yoichi Isagi feel too damn good after becoming No. 1. Hence, he decided to keep pursuing that ecstatic experience. Elsewhere, Bachira and Otoya scored two goals for Barcha, helping their team take the lead. That's when Reo Mikage proposed that they do something exciting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 297?

Reo Mikage might copy someone to help Nagi score

Reo Mikage as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, after Reo Mikage and Seishiro Nagi's plan to help the team win wasn't working, Reo proposed that they do something exciting. As their team was at a deficit, scoring a goal right now would turn everyone's attention to them.

With that, Reo also stated that if it meant becoming the world's best with Nagi, he was prepared to change as many times as he required. While Reo must have said this to convey that he was willing to change their strategy countless times, it could also be a hint that he was going to copy someone on the field to help Nagi score.

Given that it hadn't been long since Reo witnessed Bachira and Otoya score their goals, there is a likely chance he would copy one of them.

Seishiro Nagi may finally get fired up

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As seen in the Blue Lock manga, following his defeat against Yoichi Isagi, Seishiro Nagi was having a tough time getting fired up. He no longer believed that he could defeat Isagi, hence, wanting to become the best in the world seemed like a far cry for him.

Thus, following his motivational exchange with Reo Mikage, there is a likely chance that Seishiro Nagi may get back to his old ways and become fired up to become the world's best with Reo Mikage. Such a development could see Nagi acquire a goal contribution.

The remaining final auction value rankings may be revealed

Ego Jinpachi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must remember, while Ego Jinpachi began revealing the final auction value rankings, he had only revealed Blue Lock's No. 1 players. With the remaining players yet to be revealed, the manga could likely reveal a portion of the rankings, giving fans an idea of which players are set to miss out on playing for Japan in the U-20 World Cup.

With that, fans can also expect to find out the final result of the Manshine City vs. FC Barcha match. This match's result will not only determine the final auction value rankings but also which team will end up dead last in the Neo Egoist League.

