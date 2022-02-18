Boruto Chapter 67 has Twitter on the edge of their seats over Momoshiki's next move

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans are having an eventful past few days as the spoilers for the upcoming chapter made their rounds on the internet. The previous chapter ended on a major cliffhanger that suggested the death of Boruto.
Naruto was shocked at the turn of events since his son was able to keep Momoshiki at bay for a few minutes. Meanwhile, Kawaki landed a blow that seemed to be fatal as it punctured the protagonist’s body.
Fans are now speculating about the progression of the plot, and what would be the Otsutsuki’s next move. Fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the possible outcome that one can expect in chapter 67 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.
'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 67 spoilers lead to the fanbase’s discussion of the plot progression
One of the first questions fans ask is about the death of the protagonist and its connection to the timeskip. The timeskip showed that Naruto’s son would go up against Kawaki, both having the karma mode. This led to fans questioning the possibility of the protagonist actually dying in the upcoming chapter.
One fan explained that the protagonist will not die simply because Momoshiki needs the vessel. Momoshiki Otsutsuki will be able to heal Boruto in the empty realm. This was shown earlier in the series as Momoshiki was able to heal his hand the same way.
One fan attempted to break down the lines uttered by Momoshiki in the upcoming chapter. The Otsutsuki was referring to a major event that would unfold before their eyes. The fan believes that Jougan might appear in the upcoming chapter. However, this is speculative and therefore, one must take it with a grain of salt.
Another fan believes that all of this will be interrupted by Code. Many in the fandom believe that there is a slight possibility of Code appearing and wreaking havoc. The prospect of this happening has strengthened since Code hinted about putting something on Shikamaru as well.
Some fans are just excited for the upcoming chapter since Kishimoto is writing it. The fanbase is expecting quite a few plot twists to take place in the next few chapters.
It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from this point on. Will Boruto die or will he be alive? Fans are also wondering if he will completely turn into an Otsutsuki. At the moment, there are a lot of unanswered questions and fans await in anticipation for the release of the upcoming chapter.