Boruto Chapter 67 has Twitter on the edge of their seats over Momoshiki's next move

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans are having an eventful past few days as the spoilers for the upcoming chapter made their rounds on the internet. The previous chapter ended on a major cliffhanger that suggested the death of Boruto.

Naruto was shocked at the turn of events since his son was able to keep Momoshiki at bay for a few minutes. Meanwhile, Kawaki landed a blow that seemed to be fatal as it punctured the protagonist’s body.

Fans are now speculating about the progression of the plot, and what would be the Otsutsuki’s next move. Fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the possible outcome that one can expect in chapter 67 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Chapter 67 spoilers lead to the fanbase’s discussion of the plot progression

One of the first questions fans ask is about the death of the protagonist and its connection to the timeskip. The timeskip showed that Naruto’s son would go up against Kawaki, both having the karma mode. This led to fans questioning the possibility of the protagonist actually dying in the upcoming chapter.

Jerryberry @jadenberry_ @LucileneGirondi @OrganicDinosaur If boruto dies, and momo is back….how does it lead to where it is at timeskip @LucileneGirondi @OrganicDinosaur If boruto dies, and momo is back….how does it lead to where it is at timeskip

One fan explained that the protagonist will not die simply because Momoshiki needs the vessel. Momoshiki Otsutsuki will be able to heal Boruto in the empty realm. This was shown earlier in the series as Momoshiki was able to heal his hand the same way.

ً @cryyV6 @jadenberry_ @LucileneGirondi @OrganicDinosaur that’s not what’s happening, momo is going to heal him from the empty realm that he healed his hand from ages ago @jadenberry_ @LucileneGirondi @OrganicDinosaur that’s not what’s happening, momo is going to heal him from the empty realm that he healed his hand from ages ago

One fan attempted to break down the lines uttered by Momoshiki in the upcoming chapter. The Otsutsuki was referring to a major event that would unfold before their eyes. The fan believes that Jougan might appear in the upcoming chapter. However, this is speculative and therefore, one must take it with a grain of salt.

SARA✨(=￣ω￣=)✨ @BoruThoughts なぜ“それ”が起こるのかその理由は我にも親えん。

"Why 'it' happened. Even I don't know."



だが間もなくだ。

"However shortly."



間もなく“それ”は起こる。

"Shortly 'it' will happen."



見ものだな小僧。

"Something worth seeing brat."



After that he laugh from kuku to haha なぜ“それ”が起こるのかその理由は我にも親えん。"Why 'it' happened. Even I don't know."だが間もなくだ。"However shortly."間もなく“それ”は起こる。"Shortly 'it' will happen."見ものだな小僧。"Something worth seeing brat."After that he laugh from kuku to haha https://t.co/LYiD0aDGFz

SARA✨(=￣ω￣=)✨ @BoruThoughts In the Japanese version the word それ is highlighted in manga which is referred as 'it'.



As to what 'it' is I have no idea but apparently Momoshiki want to see 'it' happen or occur.



So this is definetely something you guys should look forward to with Momoshiki. In the Japanese version the word それ is highlighted in manga which is referred as 'it'. As to what 'it' is I have no idea but apparently Momoshiki want to see 'it' happen or occur. So this is definetely something you guys should look forward to with Momoshiki. https://t.co/FNcyFmLneq

SARA✨(=￣ω￣=)✨ @BoruThoughts So something is about to happen soon.

'It' have something to do with "those blue eyes will one day take everything." So something is about to happen soon. 'It' have something to do with "those blue eyes will one day take everything." https://t.co/1BszGbjYQg

SARA✨(=￣ω￣=)✨ @BoruThoughts It seems what will happen soon is worse than what happened currently.

This is based on the word Momoshiki utter.



“違う。。こんなものじゃあない”

Chigau.. Konna mono jyaanai

"No.. it's not something like this." It seems what will happen soon is worse than what happened currently. This is based on the word Momoshiki utter. “違う。。こんなものじゃあない”Chigau.. Konna mono jyaanai"No.. it's not something like this." https://t.co/8jcVvitDOR

SARA✨(=￣ω￣=)✨ @BoruThoughts

This is just a theory to take with pinch of salt but from op & ed lyrics I think Jougan appear after terrible thing happen.

twitter.com/BoruThoughts/s… SARA✨(=￣ω￣=)✨ @BoruThoughts I actually kinda fell asleep while making the thread so here is a bit continuation.



Toneri said that Jougan is the star of hope against destruction that will 'eventually come to pass'.



In other word after the destruction happen Jougan will finally appear. I actually kinda fell asleep while making the thread so here is a bit continuation. Toneri said that Jougan is the star of hope against destruction that will 'eventually come to pass'. In other word after the destruction happen Jougan will finally appear. https://t.co/Ho19CkCTlC @boruto_shell I think Jougan will appear as the consequences of 'it' which probably a destruction.This is just a theory to take with pinch of salt but from op & ed lyrics I think Jougan appear after terrible thing happen. @boruto_shell I think Jougan will appear as the consequences of 'it' which probably a destruction. This is just a theory to take with pinch of salt but from op & ed lyrics I think Jougan appear after terrible thing happen.twitter.com/BoruThoughts/s…

Another fan believes that all of this will be interrupted by Code. Many in the fandom believe that there is a slight possibility of Code appearing and wreaking havoc. The prospect of this happening has strengthened since Code hinted about putting something on Shikamaru as well.

SARA✨(=￣ω￣=)✨ @BoruThoughts @Nintendo_Dias That could be possible since it seems Code kind of hinted he put something on Shikamaru. @Nintendo_Dias That could be possible since it seems Code kind of hinted he put something on Shikamaru.

Some fans are just excited for the upcoming chapter since Kishimoto is writing it. The fanbase is expecting quite a few plot twists to take place in the next few chapters.

It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from this point on. Will Boruto die or will he be alive? Fans are also wondering if he will completely turn into an Otsutsuki. At the moment, there are a lot of unanswered questions and fans await in anticipation for the release of the upcoming chapter.

Edited by R. Elahi