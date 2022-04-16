Boruto chapter 69: Release date, time, where to read and more

The Boruto manga has been ending almost every recent chapter as a cliffhanger, and chapter 68 was no exception. The issue ended with the expectation of a major confrontation as Code and Eida infiltrated the village to get to Amado, each with their own agendas and grudges against the scientist.

Chapter 68 broached the implications of Momoshiki’s sacrifice and cleared many of the doubts regarding him still remaining a threat, even if he can no longer reincarnate completely. The chapter also shifted the focus towards Amado after Code appeared, infiltrating Konoha through a claw mark he had left on Shikamaru, something that most readers had correctly predicted.

Shikamaru was no fool, however, revealing that he had intentionally lured Code into Amado’s lab and unleashed Delta upon him. It didn't end there, however, since at the last moment, Code pulled Eida through a claw mark, marking her official entry into a confrontation for the first time.

Note: Boruto manga spoilers ahead.

Boruto chapter 69 release date and time

Boruto manga chapters receive updates on a monthly basis, with the upcoming chapter 69 set to be released on April 20, 2022. It will be released in Japan at 12.00 AM (JST) on April 20, so for international readers, the chapter will be available at the following times:

Pacific Time: 9.00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

9.00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Central Time: 11.00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

11.00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Eastern Time: 12.00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

12.00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 British Time: 5.00 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

However, the schedule might change depending on technical issues.

Where to read

Chapter 69 will be available for reading on the official Viz Shonen Jump website. The three latest chapters are available for free, but a subscription is required to access the previous ones. The chapter will also be available for reading on the series’ official Manga Plus website and app.

What to expect in chapter 69

Chapter 69 will probably include a showdown between Delta and Code, while Eida manipulates the other shinobi using her abilities. Most readers are apprehensive about Shikamaru falling prey to her charms, since without his strategic ability, it might be impossible to capture or neutralize Code.

Since only Amado, Daemon and those with Otsutsuki genes are immune to Eida’s charms, it is possible that Boruto will have to intervene.

Another possibility is that Kawaki will wake up and enter the fray. Knowing Eida’s infatuation with Kawaki, it is not too far-fetched to imagine that she might agree to leave Konoha and take Code with her if he agrees to accompany them.

That would also be an interesting way of connecting the current timeline of the manga to the post-timeskip scene depicted at the beginning of the series, where Kawaki appears to be either an antagonist or at least at odds with Boruto.

Another possibility is Shikamaru having some other trick up his sleeve, which might manage to avert a catastrophe. But the way he is being cast under the limelight makes many fans fear that this will end in Shikamaru’s demise.

What chapter 69 holds in store for fans will only be revealed on April 20. However, leaked spoilers for the chapter will soon be available, which will provide some more clues regarding events that will transpire in the narrative.

