Boruto Chapter 72 teases return of the Tailed Beast, and another major death

Since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was on hiatus, the manga release of chapter 72 brings some thrill to the fan community. One of the biggest reasons why fans are excited is because the manga will focus a lot on Eida, Code, and Kawaki, aside from the main protagonist. Moreover, the latest chapter has a lot of exciting elements that have become a huge enjoyment factor for the readers.

This chapter features Code doing something that not many fans expected, and it’s safe to say that he now has his army of capable fighters. Let’s take a look at the events that transpired in chapter 72 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

Boruto: Chapter 72 features the Ten-Tailed Beast

There has been a lot of development in the past few chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. After much anticipation, Code finally has his limiters removed in the previous chapter, but he has an altercation with Eida and Daemon.

In the current chapter, Amado contacted Shikamaru and briefed him about the current situation. Eida has now taken Konohagakure’s offers and cuts ties with Code, which is great news for the village. However, Code's removal of his limiters is still a threat to the village, especially when he swore to destroy it.

This is when things get interesting because Code uses his Claw marks to get to a particular dimension with Bug. The old man was quite surprised by what he sees there. As Code stands right in front of Jigen's Ten Tailed Beast, he uses his Claw marks on the Ten-Tailed Beast and goes on to explain his powers. He says that the Claw marks are created by mixing small amounts of iron from his body into the chakra, making a part of it matter and a part of it pure chakra. Following which, he cuts the Tailed Beast into smaller pieces.

This results in the Ten-Tailed Beast receiving a new humanoid form. In addition, since Code is able to fuse his Claw mark with the Ten-Tailed Beast chakra, the humanoid entity is also able to travel using the Claw marks. Code now has access to an entire army of humanoid clones derived from the Ten Tails' chakra.

This chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations also shows that Code might have a fighting chance if he decides to invade Konohagakure. It’ll be interesting to see just how strong his army of humanoid clones will be and whether or not they will give him the edge when he fights against Kawaki.

Possibility of Amado's death in the near future

Meanwhile, Amado’s life is in danger because of the conditions set by Eida. She comes to Konohagakure for Kawaki and makes her feelings towards Amado quite clear. She doesn’t like him and won’t hesitate to kill him if things don’t go well between her and Kawaki. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Amado will do everything in his power to make sure Kawaki and Eida like each other in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Moreover, it’s clear that Amado wouldn’t do anything that’s not in Eida’s interest since he witnessed her and Daemon obliterate Code despite having his limiters removed.

