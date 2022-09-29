Boruto Chapter 74: Release Date and Time, What to expect, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga is at a crucial stage, and Team 7 is tasked with yet another dangerous mission, involving some of the most dangerous characters in the series. The plot is progressing at a steady rate, and we’re slowly witnessing the younger generation shoulder significant responsibilities.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of chapter 74, which will feature Amado returning to Konoha with a few dangerous people. Reportedly, this chapter will be uploaded in about three weeks’ time. This article will provide the release details and the platforms on which fans can read the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 74 release details

This series maintains a monthly release schedule. Therefore, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 74 will be released on October 20, 2022 at 00:00 JST. The latest chapters of the series will be available on Viz. Last three chapters will be available to read for free, but one must avail Viz’s paid subscriptions in order to access the rest of the chapters.

The chapters will also be available on Shueisha’s MangaPlus. Fans can read the chapters for free on their app. The international release times for chapter 74 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are:

Pacific Daylight Time – 8 AM

Eastern Daylight Time – 11 AM

British Time – 4 PM

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Standard Time – 11 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM (October 21, 2022)

It is important to note that the international release times are provided by MangaPlus.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73 recap

The chapter began with Team 7 assembling in the office where Shikamaru was present. They were about to be briefed about a very important mission that could alter the fate of Konohagakure. The protagonist merely thought that the reason for being summoned was the fact that they were finally acknowledged as the best team in the village. However, this wasn’t the case as Shikamaru began explaining their mission. Before he got started, he stated that Boruto was a complete Otsutsuki, and Kawaki is so powerful that Konoha could no longer keep his powers in check.

Cohabitation plan (Image via Ksihimoto, Shueisha)

Once they acknowledged Shikamaru’s statements, he moved on to the details of the mission, revealing that Amado was alive and that he removed Code’s limiters in order to survive. However, Code lost his strongest allies, Daemon and Eida. She is someone who is in love with Kawaki and is on her way to the village to meet him. Kawaki and the rest of the team were shocked. Shikamaru then revealed that his plan for this mission was for Boruto and Kawakit to live with Eida.

Shikamaru revealing Eida's Senrigan abilities (Image via Kishimoto, Shueisha)

Shikamaru came up with this plan to ensure that proper surveillance could be done since both of them are immune to Eida’s enchanting powers. Eida is flustered on the train since she’s capable of seeing and hearing everything because of her Senrigan. During a conversation, Kawaki called Eida stupid, and that’s when Shikamaru informed them about her Senrigan abilities.

Later the panel transitioned to Sasuke and Naruto having a conversation outside. At that time, Sasuke stated that he felt a similar feeling, and Momoshiki appeared at that time. This chapter hinted that Sasuke still has a small chunk of his Rinnegan abilities.

Sasuke being able to feel Momoshiki's presence (Image via Kishimoto, Shueisha)

What can you expect from the upcoming chapter?

Fans can expect the next chapter to focus on Eida's visit to Konohagakure. The upcoming chapter might focus on the interactions taking place between Eida and Kawaki as well. It might show how Shikamaru will handle this sensitive mission and could also focus on the negotiations conducted with Eida with regards to Konohagakure's safety.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far