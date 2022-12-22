Boruto chapter 77 may finally give Mitsuki the sage mode he deserves

The hype for Boruto chapter 77 escalated after the events of Boruto chapters 75 and 76 left fans amazed. With Ada and Daemon staying in Konoha under a truce and Amado being interrogated, the Boruto manga has revealed certain things that have created a buzz among fans.

From the reveal of Shibai Otsutsuki to Momoshiki still being in Boruto's head as a spirit, fans have been clamoring to guess what happens next. Although no real action has taken place, plenty of backstory reveals and premonitions of possible future events have occurred.

In essence, many people speculate that Boruto chapter 77 will contain something bigger than what was revealed already: some say someone will die, and others say it'll lead to the inevitable Boruto vs. Kawaki fight by having Kawaki possessed or leaving with Code.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Boruto chapters 76 and 75, and all opinions therein and speculation reflect the writer's views.

Boruto chapter 77 speculations range from death to all-out war

Boruto chapter 76 recap

Kawaki and Boruto continued to avoid provoking either Daemon or Ada, as Daemon demonstrated his ability to deflect anything back at them. This was seen with Kawaki's mean glare at Daemon turning into an attack that physically harmed Kawaki.

After inviting Sarada and Sumire over, the two Konoha kunoichi had an extremely tense conversation with Ada during which they weren't affected by her charms. The chapter ended with Kawaki demanding Momoshiki show himself to a tense Boruto.

Boruto chapter 77 Speculation 1: Someone dies

The tweet linked above and many replies likewise have pointed out that Ao died in chapter 22, Kurama in 55, and Boruto in 66. As per the sequence, some people speculate that Ada might be next in Boruto chapter 77.

The idea of Ada being the next victim is supported by how tense Chapters 75 and 76 are, not to mention Shikamaru telling Sumire and Sarada that if Ada becomes their enemy then the two kunoichi are Konaha's best shot at ending her. Though, as others have pointed out, it would feel a little too sudden for Ada to die. Some have suggested that Sasuke, Mtsuki, or even Sumire will die.

Boruto Chapter 77 speculation 2: Mitsuki's Sage mode comes early

For context, the end of Boruto chapter 75 had a disturbing vision of the future: a scarred and seemingly fully possessed and bloody-faced Kawaki was faced down by Mitsuki in sage mode. This vision, supported by Kawaki accusing Boruto of having Momoshiki inside him, provoked much speculation about the idea that Boruto chapter 77 will further push the envelope on Mitsuki's sage mode.

Considering that Mitsuki currently can't get into Sage Mode without his cells breaking down, his being able to do it indefinitely and kick some sense into Kawaki makes fans excited for what's coming. Likewise, the fact that Kawaki might be leaving either with Code or on his own is enough to get individuals hyped to consider it a preview of the flash of the future showing Boruto and Kawaki fighting.

Conclusion

What all this means, in essence, is that Boruto chapter 77 has a lot of hype behind it. Considering all the reveals that got people riled up in the previous chapters, it's hard to imagine a time when Boruto was completely hated on principle, especially when the manga keeps the hits coming like it currently has.

One thing remains certain: when Mitsuki does unleash his full Sage Mode, whether in Boruto chapter 77 or not, fans will be celebrating as the countdown to Boruto and Kawaki's final confrontation looms ever closer.

