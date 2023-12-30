Boruto: Could Baryon Mode Naruto beat Two Blue Vortex Code? Explored

Boruto has been enjoying a comeback of sorts with the new Two Blue Vortex series, and one of the biggest signs of an upgrade was through the main character defeating the series' main antagonist thus far, Code.

However, the latter still remains a huge threat, especially through his actions with the Shinju clones, but the question remains: could Baryon Mode Naruto defeat this current version of Code?

After all, no matter how much Boruto progresses as a series, Naruto is always going to be the face of the franchise, so it begs the question of whether the Seventh Hokage, at the peak of his powers, could defeat Code. It is an interesting debate because it also shows the Baryon Mode's limitations and how the franchise's power scale has progressed since the early days.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series.

Explaining who would win between Baryon Mode Naruto and Boruto Two Blue Vortex Code

While it is hard to gauge at first how strong Boruto has become at this point in the series, he is a very good barometer for this discussion. Naruto's son recently faced Code in the Two Blue Vortex series. He made quick work of the antagonist, showing the difference in power at the present moment, which impressed many people worldwide.

Naruto's Baryon Mode made him stronger than Isshiki, with Boruto still ranking lower than the latter. This suggests that the Seventh Hokage, with that transformation, wouldn't have a lot of problems dealing with Code. Especially considering the level of speed that the older Uzumaki displayed with that power-up, which is something that Code probably has no counter to.

Perhaps the only saving grace that Code has is the fact that the Baryon Mode could eventually run out, and he could bide his time in order to make this happen and then give the finishing blow. However, there is a strong argument to be made that Naruto could end the battle before that happens, and Code's strategy in that scenario depends on him knowing the limitations of the Baryon Mode.

If he doesn't know that that transformation has a time limit, then Naruto will probably win with relative ease.

Naruto's role in the story

The role Naruto was going to play in the Boruto series was always going to be hard to analyze, considering how much he means to many anime fans out there. While it is fair to say that his transition from protagonist to supporting character has not been the smoothest over the years, there is also no denying that his legacy as one of the most significant faces in anime will always be secured.

Furthermore, the development of his relationship with his son has been quite positive to see, and he has a much healthier friendship with Sasuke Uchiha after all the ups and downs of the original series.

It was also quite interesting to see how he was pushed to the sidelines after losing Kurama. However, the character has gained prominence in recent chapters, especially because his son is searching for him.

There is a very good chance that Naruto is still bound to have another great moment in the franchise, especially because one of the Shinju clones is searching for him. So, the stage seems set for him to remind anime fans why he is so highly regarded in the medium.

Final thoughts

Simply put, Baryon Mode Naruto could defeat this current version of Code with some ease. Considering that this version of Naruto could make quick work of Isshiki and Boruto, who still rank lower than the latter, and defeat this Code with ease, it makes a lot of sense.