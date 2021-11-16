Boruto Episode 225: Release date and time, where to watch, spoilers and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a sequel to Masahi Kishimoto’s Naruto, is progressing well. Boruto episode 225 is a few days away from being released and fans are waiting in anticipation. Boruto's fan base is excited to see Sarada take on Chou Chou in the upcoming episode.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 225 is set to release on November 21, 2021, at 12:30 AM Pacific time.

Boruto Episode 225 region-wise release date and time and where to watch

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' releases episodes every Sunday. Episode 225 is set to release on November 21, 2021. The release time of episode 225 for various regions is mentioned below.

12:30 AM Pacific Time

5:30 PM Japan Standard Time

2:00 PM Indian Standard Time

3:30 AM Eastern Standard Time

Boruto episode 225 will be available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. It is important to note that viewers will need to pay and subscribe to their services to view the episode.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 224 recap

Episode 224 was centered around the fight between Iwabe and Wasabi. The crowd went wild as the talented ninjas stepped into the ring. Iwabe was fatigued due to overexertion during the battle. Wasabi uses the Monster Cat Possession Jutsu to save Iwabe, who was about to get hurt from a rock that he conjured during their intense fight. Wasabi was declared the winner of this fight.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 225 spoilers

No one would have thought Sarada Uchiha would fight against Akimichi Chou Chou. But neither Sarada nor Chou Chou will take it easy as they will give their 100% for the coveted Chunin title. Episode 225 titled “Showdown Between Best Friends,” will be centered around the fight between Sarada and Chou Chou.

While the fight goes on, Boruto and Mitsuki follow a bunch of shady men who seem to have kidnapped Amado. They do not make it back to the arena even at the end of the episode.

Sarada grows restless as she fears Boruto and Mitsuki might not become Chunins at the end of the exam.

The fight between Sarada and Chou Chou is evenly matched, but it has been established that Sarada is far stronger than Chou Chou. Sarada will likely beat Akimichi Chou Chou in the upcoming episode.

