Is Boruto Episode 231 delayed? Release date and time revealed

According to the schedule, fans expected Boruto Episode 231 to release on January 2, 2022. However, this seems to have gotten delayed due to the ongoing New Year celebrations in Japan. As a result, fans are eagerly waiting for Boruto Episode 231 to drop as soon as possible.

So, when is Boruto Episode 231 going to be released? Take a look at the release date and time here.

Boruto 2021 highlights

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations seemed to reach incredible heights in 2021. According to the fandom, Boruto's Momoshiki manifestation, meeting Kawaki, Amado's defection from Kara, new clues about Karma and Kara, and the reveal about Kashin Koji were some of the highlights of Boruto in the past year.

Not to mention the reveal of a young Ten-Tails, Naruto and Sasuke vs Isshiki, Naruto's Baryon Mode, Kurama's death and Sasuke's Rinnegan loss and Code's identity, and the introduction of a new Karma were some moments that completely outshone previous arcs of the anime, or so the fandom seems to think.

SLA🎀 @sheenantalan I knew it was coming and still wasn't prepared for it... Ang sakit sa puso. 😭💔 #farewellkurama I knew it was coming and still wasn't prepared for it... Ang sakit sa puso. 😭💔 #farewellkurama 🦊 https://t.co/kHluKzcE93

So, obviously, fans seem to have high expectations from Boruto in 2022. As a result, the wait for Boruto Episode 231, i.e., the first episode of Boruto this year, seems even longer for the fandom. Especially since in Boruto Episode 230, the fandom witnessed Kawaki becoming a Genin after many hardships.

Boruto Episode 231 release date and time

Boruto Episode 231 will seemingly feature Team 15 going on a hunt for thieves by tracing sword marks left by them. Tsubaki, being a Samurai and a master swordsman, will possibly play a big part in this mission, according to the fandom.

So, when is Boruto Episode 231 going to air? Here are the regional dates and times for the same.

PST: 1:00 AM, January 9, 2022

CST: 3:00 AM, January 9, 2022

EST: 4:00 AM, January 9, 2022

GMT: 9:00 AM, January 9, 2022

CEST: 10:00 AM, January 9, 2022

IST: 2:30 PM, January 9, 2022

AEST: 7:00 PM, January 9, 2022

Fans can watch Boruto on Crunchyroll and Funimation on this date and time with a monthly subscription. However, for free users, Boruto Episode 231 is going to take another week before being available on the same platforms.

During the past year, the popularity of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations took off with amazing reveals in both the manga and anime. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what new surprises the series brings for them this year. To keep yourself updated on the same, stay tuned here.

