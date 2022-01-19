Boruto episode 233: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Fans were left disappointed with episode 232 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and now eagerly await the release of episode 233. The preview seemed interesting, as Kawaki is now in Team 7, and the revised squad will be assigned a new mission.

The upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be released by the end of this week. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming episode of this series.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 233 release details

The series maintains a strict schedule, releasing its episodes every Sunday, and the upcoming episode 233 will release on January 23, 2022. The latest episodes will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

One would have to avail the platform’s paid subscription in order to watch the episode on the day of release. However, the episodes will be available for free, one week after it has been launched.

The release times for the various regions have been mentioned below:

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm

Central Standard Time: 3:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 am

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 232 recap

The Hokage finally gave Denki and his team their first ever B rank mission. They were instructed to drop off a host of automated puppets at a mine situated close to the Land of Water. These automated puppets would be used to safely excavate the ground for gold.

Denki was also taught to operate these robots until the researchers from Konohagakure made it to the Land of Water. After understanding the working of these puppets, Iwabe, Metal and Denki departed from Konohagakure.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 #boruto Boruto Episode 232 New Screenshot! Team 5 on a B-rank mission Boruto Episode 232 New Screenshot! Team 5 on a B-rank mission💪 #boruto https://t.co/iVmRjEezgk

Ounami, the person in-charge of the site, was there to greet the team. But he was not sure about the people selected for the task, as he viewed them as kids who probably could not control these complex puppets. The extraction of the ores was going smoothly until a few thieves took Ounami hostage.

Despite this sudden turn of events, the team maintained their composure and rounded the thieves. Denki’s research was extremely helpful in apprehending the perpetrators. Following this, Katasuke’s research team also makes it to the site, and the team is eager to work hard with the entire crew.

