Boruto Episode 239 highlights: Repairs and ruminations

Boruto: The Next Generations Episode 239 continues where 238 left off: our heroes being stranded due to the engine damage the suicide of the Fumato clan member caused. They met boss Kajiki, "the best shipbuilder in the Land of Waves," and his apprentice Ikada, and thankfully got a tow from them.

Despite this rest, things aren't as peaceful as one would imagine. The boat needed serious repairs, and Kawaki wandered off by himself, which prompted Mitsuki to follow. Here's what happened in Boruto: The Next Generations episode 239.

Boruto Episode 239: Repairs needed on the boat

After finally managing to shake the Funato assassins, the boat our heroes were on had its engine damaged, leaving them stranded. Denki attempted to repair the engine, but that was to no avail.

One of the central mysteries was Boruto trying to find out who exactly rescued him. After falling overboard, he was recused by someone with webbed hands. This led him to accuse Ikada, but this was quickly debunked. Everyone else then splits into groups to repair the ship, with Kawaki sticking to patrols since he doesn't have any boat repair experience.

However, the Funato clan planned their next move after their mobile fortress was destroyed. Their leader, the bearded pirate Araumi, stated it was of no consequence since it did what it was supposed to do and smashed through the Land of Waters' outer defenses. This pirate clan isn't done yet, only reinforced by the next scene of Sarada and Kagura calling and discussing the escalating situation in the Land of Water.

Evidently, the Funato pirates are gaining steam due to Mizukage's push for modernization. A lot of people are mobilizing to their aid. The seas are getting rough, for sure.

Kawaki's absence was noted by Mitsuki, so he followed him. This unnerved the normally cool Kawaki, though Mistuki said he's just going in the same direction as Kawaki.

Complications ensued when Ikada stated that they didn't have replacement parts for the engine. This is noted by Kajiki, who scolds the boy before letting him go get the parts from the north side of the island. Since it's heavily guarded, Boruto declares he will accompany Ikada.

A speed boat sequenced closed out the episode, wherein Ikada and Uzumaki talked over their shared dreams. Ikada does consider that his dream is to travel the world on a ship he made. They vowed to get the small errand run done and head back soon.

The next episode appears to go into more depth about Ikada's dream. Audiences will have to stay tuned!

