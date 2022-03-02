Boruto Episode 239: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The previous episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations saw the assassination of Captain Daiki. While the shinobis from the Land of Water and Konohagakure were able to nab the perpetrator, they encountered a host of problems when their ship’s engine stopped working.

It will be interesting to see how the plot progresses from here. For now, it seems like the shinobis have decided to take refuge on the nearest island. What sort of threats will this island pose, and are the members of the Funato clan on it?

Based on the release schedule of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 release details

Episode 239, titled “The Boy From the Isle of Shipbuilders,” will be released on March 6, 2022.

Most viewers are aware that Funimation and Crunchyroll have merged. As a result, Funimation’s catalog will be moved to Crunchyroll. Hence, the latest episodes of the series will be available on Crunchyroll. However, one must pay a subscription fee in order to access the episodes on the day of their release.

It is important to note that the episodes will be available for free on Crunchyroll one week after its release.

Here are the release times for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 across various regions:

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 am

Central Standard Time: 3:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 am

Episode 238 recap

Episode 238 began with the shinobis' escape from the Funato clan and their journey back to the Land of Water.

However, the crew was shocked to wake up to the dead body of Captain Daiki the next morning. Iwabe was quick to blame Kyoho, who assisted Kagura and Boruto during the fight against Araumi Funato’s son.

Kyoho was seen holding a blood-stained cloth, and everyone’s suspicions only grew stronger. However, Kagura wanted to find evidence before he accused someone of murder.

Kawaki eventually found a peculiar person on board who came out as a witness against Kyoho. As he was incredibly suspicious of the person, Kawaki devised a plan to make it look like he killed Kyoho. They then waited for Captain Daiki's murderer to steal Kyoho's ninja blade.

When the perpetrator showed up, the shinobis neutralized him and decided to interrogate him about the Funato clan. However, he ran into the engine and blew it up, along with himself, thus preventing any information about the clan from being extracted.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh