Boruto Episode 240: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 239 was interesting as the shinobis of Konohagakure and Kagura were saved by a renowned shipbuilder. He even offered to tow them to a nearby village where his equipment was available.

The series seems to be inching closer towards the clash between Funato clan members and the shinobis from the Village Hidden in the Mist. The series follows a strict release schedule and based on that, the upcoming episode will be released this weekend.

Here’s what we know about Episode 240 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 240 release details

The upcoming episode of the series will be released on March 13, 2022. The latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be available on Crunchyroll. But, one would have to avail the platform’s paid subscription in order to access the episodes on the day of release. That being said, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for Episode 240 across various regions are mentioned below:

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 PM

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 3:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 AM

Episode 239 recap

The episode began with a shipbuilder offering help to the shinobis fix the engine. Kajiki and Ikada towed the ship to their workshop where they could repair its engine. It seemed like Boruto was hallucinating due to the heat, and he wondered if Ikada was the one who saved him. Denki, Iwabe, and Metal Lee decided to help Kajiki with the engine repairs.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 #naruto I can’t be the only one who’s making this comparison. Master Ship Builder & Master Bridge builder with apprentices learning how to do the job! #boruto I can’t be the only one who’s making this comparison. Master Ship Builder & Master Bridge builder with apprentices learning how to do the job! #boruto #naruto https://t.co/GPmy5Ax1MR

Meanwhile, the scene transitioned to a conversation taking place between the members of the Funato clan. Araumi was happy to be back, and his sons were planning their next step. One of Araumi’s sons swore to take down the shinobis that sunk the fortress they had built.

The other shinobis realized that they would become a part of a huge clash that will take place against the members of the Funato clan. Kajiki scolded Ikada for not keeping the spare parts in stock since they could no longer fix the engine. Ikada asked for a shot at redemption and decided to go to the factory. Since Araumi’s men were swarming the place, Boruto decided to accompany him.

Edited by R. Elahi