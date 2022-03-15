Boruto Episode 241: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations decided to throw some light on Ikada and the life he led in the latest episode that was released a few days ago. While episode 240 didn’t feature much action, it still had plenty of content for the fans to enjoy. That being said, fans are excited for the next set of episodes as the series is inching closer towards the battle against the Funato clan.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations maintains a strict schedule for the release of its episodes and based on that, the upcoming episode will be released by the end of this week. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode 241 of the series.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 241's release details

The upcoming episode 241 of the series will be released on March 20, 2022. The latest episodes will be available on Crunchyroll. However, for anyone to access the episode on the day of its release, they must pay for the subscription. But, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release date of episode 241 across various regions are mentioned below:

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 PM

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: 1:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 3:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 4:00 AM

Recap of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Episode 240

The previous episode of the series didn’t feature much action and focused quite a lot on Ikada. Ikada was a young boy who had traveled from another island and came across the master shipbuilder, Kajiki, who took him under his wing and made him an apprentice. While Ikada wasn’t particularly passionate about ships in the beginning, he grew fond of the work since he worked under Kajiki.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 ! #boruto I think this might be the first intense-sea scene in boruto! All in all a great sequence, the character acting was good, boruto saving Ikada with shadow clones & cheery on the top with the wind release, fantastic stuff I think this might be the first intense-sea scene in boruto! All in all a great sequence, the character acting was good, boruto saving Ikada with shadow clones & cheery on the top with the wind release, fantastic stuff 👏! #boruto https://t.co/Z3hGcv4GF4

The episode began with the protagonist and Ikada traveling through a patch of sea which had extremely violent currents. The duo managed to spot a boat that had capsized and decided to rescue the survivors. Upon doing so, they tried their best not to get sucked into the whirlpool.

It was at this point in the show when Ikada told Boruto about the life he had lived before he came to the island. Ikada realized that ships piqued his interest and he wanted to build one and travel the world. Luckily, they made it to shore and bought the essential parts in time. They returned to Kajiki’s workshop and Ikada was tasked with fixing the engine.

