Boruto Episode 242: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans are excited as things got really interesting after the series revealed more about Ikada. Fans are eager to know how things will pan out and whether Ikada will side with the Funato clan or the shinobis.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations maintains a strict release schedule, and based on that, the upcoming Episode 242 will be released by the end of this week.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 242 release details

The next episode will come out on March 27. Since both Crunchyroll and Funimation have merged, the latest episodes of the series will be available on Crunchyroll.

However, fans would have to subscribe to the aforementioned platforms' paid services to view the episodes on the day of release. However, the episode will be available for free one week after its release.

The release times for various regions have been mentioned below:

Indian Standard Time: 2.30 pm

Greenwich Mean Time: 9.00 am

Pacific Standard Time: 1.00 am

Central Standard Time: 3.00 am

Eastern Standard Time: 4.00 am

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 241 recap

The episode began with Ikada and Boruto conversing while having squid crackers. The former was talking about his dream of traveling around the world and delivering the crackers to his friend personally one day.

The scene soon transitioned to Buntan, Hebiichigo, and Kyoho having a conversation about their reduced sentences for helping Kagura out in this mission.

Later, one of the members of the Funato clan engaged in a conversation with Ikada, and she happened to be his elder sister. She insisted that he return to them and carry out the mission as a member of the Funato clan.

However, he refused to do so, and when leaving, she resolved to show him the consequences of abandoning their clan.

Hebiichigo attempted to kill Kagura (Image via Pierrot)

Later, Kagura realized that the jury reduced the sentences only by three years for all the help that they had done, and he was frustrated. Hebiichigo was disappointed on hearing this and decided to kill Kagura.

She was caught and fled from his room. Later, Kagura saw a huge ship making its way towards them. While she might not know who is on this ship, fans knew that members of the Funato clan were preparing to launch an attack on the shinobis.

