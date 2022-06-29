Boruto Episode 256: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Following the conclusion of the Funato arc last week, Boruto Episode 256 is coming soon to give fans a more relaxed episode this time around. Boruto and his friends are already home from Kirigakure, and the fate of those involved in the war has already been decided.

This week, however, we will let Team 7 rest, as the chapter will focus on Inojin and Chocho. It is time for our protagonist to take a week off, so let’s dive into the information we have about Boruto Episode 256 and Team 10's next adventure.

Team 10 will be in the spotlight during Boruto Episode 256

When will the episode be released? Where can you watch the episode?

How will Shikadai make his teammates feel better? (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Boruto episode 256, titled The Ultimate Recipe, will follow the scheduled airing time we have been following for this amazing series. This means the episode will air in Japan this coming Sunday, July 3, at around 5:30 pm JST, releasing worldwide at the time listed below:

Pacific Daylight time – 2 am, July 3

Central Daylight time – 4 am, July 3

Eastern Daylight time – 5 am, July 3

British Summer time – 10 am, July 3

Central European Summer time– 11 am, July 3

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, July 3

Philippine time – 5 pm, July 3

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, July 3

Boruto Episode 256 will be released for streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation for most of the world. Here you can not only enjoy this new episode, but you can also watch the entire series, in case you need to catch up or just want to rewatch your favorite moments. You can also watch the series on Hulu and VRV.

What happened in the last episode?

Boruto Episode 255 concluded the war between Funato and the Mist forces by tying up all the loose ends that were still unaddressed. After Team 7 came back to Konoha from their demanding mission, Naruto was happy to inform them that their Allied Village would recover from the fight.

Nevertheless, when Boruto asked about Ikada, Naruto was unable to give him an answer, making his son concerned about his friend. Boruto requested his father to let him speak with Chojuro, but this caused Kawaki to get angry, leading to an argument between the brothers.

Moments after leaving, Kawaki runs into Team 5, with whom he has another argument. Meanwhile, on the Hokage’s roof, Naruto and Boruto talk about the desire Boruto felt to help his friend, something Naruto is very familiar with. He asked Boruto to speak with his brother to avoid further arguments.

When they finally meet, Boruto and Kawaki start to fight immediately, with a dumbfounded Sarada looking helplessly beside Naruto and Mitsuki, who seem amused by the situation.

Both ninjas fell to the ground after a while, yet Boruto now understands his brother is just concerned about him. Everything was resolved when Naruto informed them that Ikada would be working with Kajiki again, giving the arc a happy ending.

What can you expect from this next episode?

Boruto Episode 256 is entirely dedicated to Team 10’s relationship, specifically Inojin and Chocho's feelings concerning their teammate Shikadai. They feel like the Nara heir is being held back by their lack of skill, so they decide to let him work with better teammates.

They will apparently join a restaurant to help the owner, whose establishment seems to be short-staffed, in an attempt to find something else to do after leaving Shikadai on his own. But things will get more complicated for them when Shikadai arrives with a mission for their team.

Boruto Episode 256 will give fans a fun and insightful look at other interesting members of the roster, letting our protagonists rest before the start of a new intense arc. It will probably not be as important to the overall plot as others, even so it seems like an enjoyable episode that could surprise us in the end.

