Boruto Episode 263: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Recess will soon be over and classes will resume with the release of Boruto Episode 263. For the past two weeks, we have been following Kawaki as he tries to keep princess Kae, an Academy student, safe from assassins. Fortunately for him, he now has the help of Himawari to keep an eye on the princess.

Last week, Kawaki and Himawari attended a tea party in Kae’s home, during which they helped the princess act like her true self for the first time. This week, Kawaki’s adventures will feature some familiar faces returning to the Academy.

Continue reading to learn more about Boruto Episode 263’s release, as well as what to expect from this week’s adventure.

Team 7 will return to the Academy in Boruto Episode 263

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Boruto Episode 263, titled Bloom, Hana! The Teacher’s Gifts’, will release on Japanese TV Networks this coming Sunday, August 21, at around 5.30 pm JST. International fans will have the chance to watch the episode shortly after, according to the times listed below.

Pacific Daylight time – 2.00 am, August 21

Central Daylight time – 4.00 am, August 21

Eastern Daylight time – 5.00 am, August 21

British Summer time – 10.00 am, August 21

Central European Summer time– 11.00 am, August 21

Indian Standard time – 2.30 pm, August 21

Philippine time – 5.00 pm, August 21

Australian Central Daylight time – 6.30 pm, August 21

Boruto Episode 263 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, VRV, Funimation, and Hulu. Fans are encouraged to support the official release of the series using these platforms. If you want to see how Kawaki’s first day at school went, you can do so on these same sites.

A quick recap of last week’s episode

As stated before, Boruto Episode 262 focused on Kae’s tea party, which was a stressful endeavor for Kawaki. Since Himawari is now aware of his mission, she tried to help him as best as she could, although in the end, it was not enough.

Without a doubt, the worst guest was Osuka, another academy student who feels jealous about how much love and attention Kae receives. But at the end of the day, Osuka’s actions were what allowed Kae to show her true self to her friends.

What to expect from Boruto Episode 263?

Kae as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This time around, the episode will focus on Kawaki’s Academy teacher, the meek and soft-spoken Hana. Since her first appearance, Hana has lacked the conviction and confidence to be a teacher, something that will play a major part in this episode.

Boruto Episode 263 will feature Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki as guests to teach the kids from Kawaki’s class a lesson. During the said lesson, Hana will feel like she is not good enough to be teaching her class.

Kawaki will be as awkward as ever in this week's episode (Image via Studio Pierrot)

So far, Kawaki’s adventures as an academy student have been extremely fun and enjoyable. Fans are truly happy with the way the series is going so far, so let’s hope Boruto Episode 263 will continue delivering the hilarious moments fans of this arc love so much.

