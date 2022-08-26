Boruto Episode 264: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The myths and legends of Konoha’s Ninja Academy will soon be explored with the release of Boruto Episode 264. In a few days, Kawaki and Himawari will return to continue their mission of keeping princess Kae safe from the people who want her dead.

Last week’s episode gave fans a wholesome but uninteresting episode about Kawaki’s teacher, leaving the mission to protect Kae aside for a week. This time, the students will go on a seemingly supernatural adventure to find out if the legends of their school are real.

Continue reading to learn more about Boruto Episode 264’s release and what to expect from it.

Kawaki and his classmates will become ghost hunters in Boruto Episode 264

When will the episode come out? Where can you see it?

Boruto Episode 264, titled The Seven Mysteries Investigative Team Forms!, will come out on Japanese TV Networks on Sunday, August 28, at around 5:30 pm JST.

International fans will have to wait for a short time before the episode is released worldwide. Below, you will find a table with the times at which the episode will be released according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 2:00 am, August 28th

Central Daylight time – 4:00 am, August 28th

Eastern Daylight time – 5:00 am, August 28th

British Summer time – 10:00 am, August 28th

Central European Summer time– 11:00 am, August 28th

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, August 28th

Philippine time – 5:00 pm, August 28th

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, August 28th

Fans of the franchise who want to see Boruto Episode 264 as soon as possible can do so via Crunchyroll, Hulu, Funimation, and VRV. These are the franchise's official streaming services, and we advise fans to use them to support the official release. If you want to see what has happened before in the franchise, you can do so via the same platforms.

What happened last time?

Boruto Episode 263 started with Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki acting as guest teachers for Kawaki's class. They designed an exercise to help the kids learn the importance of comradery, which backfired horribly.

The exercise caused most students to start a civil war amongst each other, to the point where they skipped classes to not see the other faction. Hana, their teacher, tried her best to help the kids reconcile, although most of her efforts were in vain. However, seeing their teacher working so hard for them inspired the kids to forgive each other.

What can you expect from Boruto Episode 264?

Will Himawari and her friends encounter real ghosts? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As stated before, this week’s episode will focus on Kawaki and his classmates investigating one of the Academy’s seven ghost stories. The mystery they will try to uncover this time concerns a mirror that supposedly drags people into the underworld.

While this will likely end up being a simple Genjutsu or prank that someone is playing on the kids, we have seen paranormal events in the series before. The idea of a real ghost haunting the Ninja Academy is not as far-fetched as some fans of the franchise would think.

Will there be more interactions between Kae and Kawaki? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Last week's episode, while cute, was highly disappointing, with a boring plot that moved slowly and side characters that were somewhat annoying. Fans are hoping Boruto Episode 264 will give them the hilarity the Academy arc has brought them before once again.

