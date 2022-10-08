Boruto episode 270: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With the assassin seemingly dead and the minister captured, what else could Boruto episode 270 be about?

It apparently could deliver the news that the assassin did not die and that it was Hana all along. Fans theorized for weeks that the friendly and shy Academy instructor was secretly the villain behind Kae’s assassination attempt, and it seems like they were right.

Last week’s episode saw Kawaki ignoring Naruto’s orders to stay away from Kae and save her from the masked assassin. In the end, the mission to keep the princess safe was revoked, as the mastermind behind it was captured.

Boruto episode 270, titled Two Sides of the Same Coin, will deal with the revelation of Hana being the assassin. Continue reading to learn more about the release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto anime series.

Is Hana being controlled by a Genjutsu in Boruto episode 270?

When will the episode come out? Where can fans watch it?

Boruto episode 270 will be aired on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at around 5:30 pm JST on Japanese TV Networks. International fans will be able to enjoy the episode in their respective countries shortly after.

Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 2 am, October 9, 2022.

Central Daylight time – 4 am, October 9, 2022

Eastern Daylight time – 5 am, October 9, 2022

British Summer time – 10 am, October 9, 2022

Central European Summer time– 11 am, October 9, 2022

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm, October 9, 2022

Philippine time – 5 pm, October 9, 2022

Australian Central Daylight time – 6:30 pm, October 9, 2022

Fans who want to enjoy Boruto episode 270 as soon as it becomes available in their countries can do so via Crunchyroll, Funimation, VRV, and Hulu. These are the only official platforms for the series, where you can find all other episodes of the series. Fans are encouraged to use these streaming services, as doing so directly contributes to the official release of the show.

What to expect from Boruto episode 270?

Is Hana truly the villain of the arc? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite Kae being supposedly safe, Kawaki refuses to believe that the issue was resolved in such a simple manner. The assassin infiltrated Konoha without anyone noticing, it avoided detection even when the boy was near Kae at all times, and it disappeared without leaving a trace. The boy suspects that the mystery behind Kae’s assassination attempt has not been resolved.

Based on the preview for Boruto episode 270, Kawaki is right, as all hints point to Hana being the culprit behind the crime. In the previews, fans can see the teachers struggling to keep another personality contained. Whether this other Hana exists due to a medical condition or a Genjutsu she was placed under is still unknown.

The assassin's Jutsu looks almost identical to Hana's (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 270 will most likely focus on Kawaki discovering the identity of the assassin and confronting Hana. The woman looked scared and regretful in the preview for the episode, which could mean that she did not intend to attack Kae. This will most likely be the last episode of the Academy arc of the series, which began almost two months ago.

What happened in the last episode?

Kawaki facing the assassin (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 269 began with Kawaki being scolded by Naruto, Sai, and Shikamaru for withholding information about Kae’s assassin. The boy was taken out of the mission and told to stay away from Kae, as he no longer was needed. Nevertheless, Himawari convinced her older brother to figure out who the assassin could be.

With Eiki’s help, the siblings figured out that Batora was lying when he told Kae he was busy on the day of the Academy's festival. They ran towards Kae’s home, only to find the girl and Batora about to be killed by the assassin.

Kawaki fought the masked individual until he had them cornered. The assassin chose to blow themselves up instead of being captured.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far