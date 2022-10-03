Boruto episode 269: Twitter roots for Kawaki as he tries to save Princess Kae from an assassin

The end of Kawaki’s mission is almost upon us now that Boruto episode 269 has been officially released. After the disastrous School Festival, Kawaki was reprimanded for not informing the Hokage about the existence of an assassin. The boy was removed from the mission, despite how desperate he was to protect his younger friend.

In last week’s episode, Kawaki and Himawari stopped an assassin sent after Kae during the Academy’s Annual Festival. Sadly, this caused Kae to learn the truth about Kawaki’s mission, making her doubt if the boy was ever truly her friend. Boruto episode 269, titled The Sneaking Shadow, continued with the events of the arc just after the festival ended.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto episode 269.

Fans on Twitter are in awe of the assassin’s Dark Chakra shown in Boruto episode 269

What happened in the last episode?

Himawari as seen in Boruto episode 268 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki wanted to give Kae a normal school festival, so he kept the assassination attempt a secret. As Boruto, Sarada, and their friends enjoyed the attractions, the kids prepared a play about the three legendary Sanin. During the show, the Academy was attacked and Kawaki had to go help. The assassin tried to kill Kae while she was alone but was stopped by Kawaki and Himawari.

The aftermath of the attack

Hana as seen in Boruto episode 269 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 269 started with Hana on a hospital bed, recovering from being crushed by the debris from the last episode. Her students came to visit her, bringing their teacher flowers and sweets in an attempt to make her feel better. Kawaki tried to get some information about the incident but Hana’s memory was hazy. After her students left, Hana stayed alone, trying to remember.

Later that day, Kawaki was interrogated by Shikamaru, Sai, and Naruto in the Hokage’s office. The three men scolded the boy for not reporting that he encountered the assassin as soon as it occurred. The Uzumaki boy was taken out of the mission and informed that Kae would be returning home. The boy tried to argue but decided to stay silent, prompting Naruto to doubt what he was hiding.

Meanwhile, inside the Academy, Anko was talking with Shino about the kids’ reaction to the attack. The Aburame Shinobi informed his superior that they were surprisingly calm about the incident. Far from there, in her mansion, Kae was told by Batora to prepare for her trip back home. The girl thought back to all her great moments, saddened by the fact that Kawaki lied to her.

Fans on Twitter are still comparing Hana to Sumire, saying that the bed scene in Boruto episode 269 is almost identical to the one from Sumire’s arc. This only increased the complaints about the series being unoriginal and the suspicions fans have about Hana.

AceOperative @AceOperative7 So for Boruto Opening V2..

No extra scenes were added. They should of had these 2 clashing cut out and then put back in for V2 it just looks like they just amplified the colors and gave borushiki an aura and that's it!

Note:I dont know why they are fighting (anime only watcher) So for Boruto Opening V2.. No extra scenes were added. They should of had these 2 clashing cut out and then put back in for V2 it just looks like they just amplified the colors and gave borushiki an aura and that's it!Note:I dont know why they are fighting (anime only watcher) https://t.co/EsNGDYaGll

IX_81999🎨 @IX_81999 . They just put more colors on the Kawaki vs Boruto fight Tbh i prefer first version of the opening..but eh not the first time being disappointed I'm used to it at this point 🤷‍♂️ @Rio_Arz4 Well the animator said that it will be more powerful or sumthin. They just put more colors on the Kawaki vs Boruto fightTbh i prefer first version of the opening..but eh not the first time being disappointed I'm used to it at this point 🤷‍♂️ @Rio_Arz4 Well the animator said that it will be more powerful or sumthin😭. They just put more colors on the Kawaki vs Boruto fight 😭 Tbh i prefer first version of the opening..but eh not the first time being disappointed I'm used to it at this point 🤷‍♂️

Some fans had issues with the changes made to the opening for the series made in Boruto episode 269. The fandom was expecting something truly stunning but found almost no difference between this opening and last week’s.

Let’s help Kae!

Kawaki as seen in Boruto episode 269 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 269 continued later that night, with Kawaki, Himawari, and Eiki exiting the police headquarters after being questioned. The black-haired boy tried to get information about the case but was swiftly denied. The next day, Himawari helped Kawaki realize that he could still help Kae by figuring out the assassin’s identity. The Uzumaki girl was determined to help and went with him.

Later, Kawaki and Himawari could be seen waiting for Eiki, who was also willing to help. Sadly, despite being the Fuma heir, his family would not talk about the incident with him. Fortunately, they did not need the police’s intel, as they could simply use Sosha’s photos to determine the assassin’s identity.

The episode cut to Kae’s house, where the princess was sitting sad and alone in her room. Batora entered the room with a cup of tea for the girl, asking Kae if she missed her friends. The girl told him Kawaki was not his friend and he was just following orders. The butler revealed to the girl that Kawaki did not report the assassin to let her enjoy the festival.

Jomark Magbanua @jomark_magbanua

Indeed like father like daughter



#BORUTO Himawari not wanting to leave a friend behind is very Naruto not leaving Sasuke to be consumed with darkness.Indeed like father like daughter Himawari not wanting to leave a friend behind is very Naruto not leaving Sasuke to be consumed with darkness. Indeed like father like daughter 😍#BORUTO https://t.co/dyl9L04vy0

While her role was mostly supportive during Boruto episode 269, fans are still happy that Himawari had a small chance to shine. The girl has been arguably the most popular character during this entire arc, so fans are just happy to see her on the show.

Batora lied?

Kawaki, Eiki, and Himawari as seen in Boruto episode 269 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 269 went on to show Kawaki, Himawari, and Eiki trying to convince Sosha of giving them the photos she took. The girl refused since neither Kawaki nor Himawari had any good excuses as to why they wanted the photos. Eiki had to lie about falling in love with a girl during the festival for the gossip-loving girl to accept handing over the photos.

With the photos acquired, the trio commenced looking for anyone suspicious in the images. Himawari noted that Batora could be seen in one of the photos, even though he claimed to have been busy that day. Worried, Kawaki began running towards Kae’s house, with Himawari right behind him. Eiki was left alone and confused, surrounded by photos.

While Kawaki and Himawari ran, the black-haired boy explained to his sister that Batora could be the assassin. If that was the case, they needed to hurry, as he was with Kae at the time. Inside the mansion, Kae was writing a letter when the lights went out. The girl tried to hide, fearing the assassin had come for her. The door to her room opened, revealing a creepy eye.

An explosive end

Kawaki chasing the assassin in Boruto episode 269 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 269 proceeded to show Kawaki and Himawari arriving at Kae’s house. The siblings noticed that the lights were out and every Konoha Shinobi tasked with protecting the premises was knocked out. The black-haired girl noticed Batora on a window, holding a Kunai, and alerted her brother. Kawaki climbed the house and entered the room by breaking a window.

Batora was revealed to be protecting Kae from the assassin, who was standing right in front of them. Kawaki attacked the mysterious figure but they were faster and tried to escape. The Uzumaki boy followed them, throwing a Kunai at their back to stop them from feeling. Sadly, the assassin tricked Kawaki with a clone and attacked him from behind.

The mask of the assassin (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The hooded figure used a Jutsu that looked like a Dark Wind Release, filled with petals. The assassin could freely control the movement of these powerful flames, destroying everything on their way. Kawaki was able to avoid the Jutsu and attacked the criminal from above, beating them down until they could no longer move.

The boy tried to take the mask from the individual, only to be shocked when the assassin revealed their entire body was covered in explosives. The Uzumaki boy jumped away from the assailant, whose body was completely carbonized by the explosion.

David Martins @DavidMartinss28



#BORUTO #Boruto269 Esse jutsu foi deverás interessante, eu chutaria que fosse algo do elemento fogo. Mas como deu para ver umas partículas, deve ser o jutsu mais potente do que a Hana usou na floresta contra o urso la Esse jutsu foi deverás interessante, eu chutaria que fosse algo do elemento fogo. Mas como deu para ver umas partículas, deve ser o jutsu mais potente do que a Hana usou na floresta contra o urso la #BORUTO #Boruto269 https://t.co/qWZsAmHniV

Fans fell in love with the assassin’s Jutsu almost immediately, due to how amazing its animation looks. The color and fluid motion, as well as details, left fans in awe. They are also wondering what kind of attack it could be, as it was not specified during the episode.

Saori✨ @Ladyuzumakii #Boruto

El jutsu que utilizó el enmascarado fué muy guay y Kawaki haciendo parkour para esquivarlo 🤣 El jutsu que utilizó el enmascarado fué muy guay y Kawaki haciendo parkour para esquivarlo #BorutoEl jutsu que utilizó el enmascarado fué muy guay y Kawaki haciendo parkour para esquivarlo 👌🤣 https://t.co/xhQJt7w9AW

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Kawaki’s parkour and the enemies attack effects were done nicely + the explosion at the end was superb. Mitchell Gonzales, Hiroyuki Horiuchi & Reika Hoshino were all credited as KA’s. It’s very hard to determine who did what scene, but overall fab work. #boruto Kawaki’s parkour and the enemies attack effects were done nicely + the explosion at the end was superb. Mitchell Gonzales, Hiroyuki Horiuchi & Reika Hoshino were all credited as KA’s. It’s very hard to determine who did what scene, but overall fab work. #boruto https://t.co/D9G0R5DOjr

Kawaki’s parkour skills also gained the interest of fans. As the boy avoided the attack, he demonstrated great control over his own body, which greatly impressed fans on Twitter.

Is it over?

Kawaki talking with Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 269 continued with Kawaki talking about the incident to the chief of the Police Force. The boy then entered the house to ask Batora why he lied about being busy. The man revealed that he was investigating the assassin he lost during the festival. Batora and Himawari forced Kawaki to admit that he cared about Kae, which made the princess ecstatic.

The next day, Sosha was handing out papers with a story about Eiki’s new love interest. Most of the kids made fun of the Fuma clan heir for seemingly being a playboy. The kid tried to get everyone to stop reading to no avail.

Simultaneously, Kawaki was told that his mission was over, as the Land Of Bamboo had apprehended the minister. With the mastermind captured and the assassin dead, there was no reason for a bodyguard mission. Kawaki exited the Hokage's bulding, wondering if the mission was truly over.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . #boruto “Has make-out paradise turned Eiki into a playboy?” Sosha doing true journalism at the academy “Has make-out paradise turned Eiki into a playboy?” Sosha doing true journalism at the academy😂. #boruto https://t.co/o0JcoHpNOr

Besides being mocked by his classmates, Eiki is also mocked by fans. His embarrassment is being shared all over social media. Some fans claimed that he deserved better for helping Kawaki and others simply laughed. The poor Fuma boy is likely not going to live this down for a while.

Lenka @phoenixknightt maybe im denial but i dont think hana sensei have a split personality, more like she’s being threatened to do that? if she’s the assassin she barely talk and a bit weak #Boruto maybe im denial but i dont think hana sensei have a split personality, more like she’s being threatened to do that? if she’s the assassin she barely talk and a bit weak #Boruto

Lenka @phoenixknightt the assassin never talk lol, is this possible that she’s under genjutsu? well not barely talkthe assassin never talk lol, is this possible that she’s under genjutsu? #Boruto well not barely talk💀 the assassin never talk lol, is this possible that she’s under genjutsu? #Boruto

While fans did not talk much about Boruto episode 269 on Twitter, they did talk about the preview for next week’s episode. It seems like all the theories about Hana being the assassin are finally going to be confirmed. In the preview, the woman can be seen fighting with her other self for control. Fans wonder if this is a second personality or some kind of Genjutsu.

daily borusara @BorusaraDaily 🥗 Boruto and Sarada being tiny and together in the new Boruto anime ending! Boruto and Sarada being tiny and together in the new Boruto anime ending! ♥️🥗🔩 https://t.co/sofWNAxAiE

The fandom also took great interest in the new ending for the series. The art-style and cute depiction of Boruto and his friends have already gained the hearts of thousands of fans.

Final thoughts

Why did Hana become an assassin? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Out of all the episodes in the Academy Arc, Boruto episode 269 is amongst the best. Not only was the episode incredibly well-paced, but it also delivered some of the best action scenes in the arc. It seems like Kawaki’s adventure as Kae’s bodyguard will soon end, as the plot to assassinate the princess gets dismantled.

Next week, the show will finally reveal a mystery that fans solved weeks ago: Hana is the real identity of the assassin. However, it does not seem to be the same kind-hearted teacher we know, as the episode implies that the woman suffers from a dissociative identity disorder.

Poll : 0 votes