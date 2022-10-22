Boruto episode 272: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 272 is scheduled for release this coming Sunday, October 23, at around 5.30 pm JST.

The show will first air on local Japanese TV networks like TV Tokyo, and will later be released for international audiences to enjoy. Fans who wish to watch the episode as soon as it comes out can do so via Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

Last week’s episode focused on Dark Hana’s plan to dispose of her students during a field trip to an uninhabited island. The episode also showed the teachers seemingly murdering Kae in front of Kawaki and Himawari. Boruto episode 272, titled Students Unite!, will tell the story of Kawaki and his friends fighting against Hana’s dark half.

Keep reading to learn more about the release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto anime series.

The Academy arc could end in Boruto episode 272

When will the episode be released in other countries?

Once the episode finishes airing in Japan, Boruto episode 272 will become available for international fans to enjoy in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released, according to your time zone.

Pacific Daylight time – 2.00 am, October 16

Central Daylight time – 4.00 am, October 16

Eastern Daylight time – 5.00 am, October 16

British Summer time – 10.00 am, October 16

Central European Summer time– 11.00 am, October 16

Indian Standard time – 2.30 pm, October 16

Philippine time – 5.00 pm, October 16

Australian Central Daylight time – 6.30 pm, October 16

Fans are encouraged to use the aforementioned streaming services to watch Boruto episode 272. By doing so, they directly support the show's official release.

What can fans expect from Boruto episode 272?

Himawari crying after Kae's death (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite his best efforts, Kawaki was incapable of preventing Hana’s dark side from attacking Kae. The teacher took advantage of the trust her students put in her to trap them inside the island. With her main objective out of the way, the former assassin has all the time in the world to dispose of the witnesses. It is now up to Kawaki and his friends to defeat Hana’s dark half.

Sadly, Boruto episode 272 will be hard to watch for Kawaki fans. The boy will most likely blame himself for allowing Kae to die. Kawaki tried to distance himself from the princess, pretending that he was not her friend.

Nonetheless, with the reaction he had during episode 271, it was clear that he cared deeply for her. Himawari will have to keep her brother under control.

Hana and Kae (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 could also reveal that Kae was not killed during the previous episode’s ending. Hana attacked the princess with a Kunai but no blood was spilled. Fans believe that the princess could have somehow survived. The Land of Bamboo Minister has already been apprehended. It is possible that Hana’s mission changed once her master was captured.

Lastly, fans can expect the students in Hana’s class to demonstrate their abilities in Boruto episode 272. The community has been waiting for weeks for a glimpse at the powers this new generation of Shinobi possesses. The kids will have to work together if they want to survive every trap that Hana has prepared for them.

What happened in the last episode?

Hana after killing Kae (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 271 began with Hana and her students arriving at an uninhabited island for survival training. The woman, who was still possessed by her evil half, tricked the students into believing that a rogue ninja was living in the place. The students were scared but still determined to survive the attack.

Once everyone was scared and tired, Hana manipulated Kae to follow her deep into the forest. Kawaki took notice of this and began following the duo. The teacher stopped faking and revealed her dark self to the boy. She took the princess into her arms and carried her into a bridge. Kawaki and Himawari arrived just in time to see the teacher drive a Kunai into Kae’s neck.

