Boruto episode 275: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect and more

Boruto episode 275 is set to air this Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 5:30pm JST. Initially, the show will air on local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO and others before being released for international audiences to enjoy.

Fans eager to watch the latest episode as soon as it airs can do so via Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

Episode 274 introduced new faces in Shikatiri Mozu, her son Tsuzura and Murata, the Hawk Keeper. The two Leaf shinobi set out on a journey in search of the Thousand Mile Hawk. It ended with Sasuke accomplishing his mission while Boruto was warned by Mozu not to meddle with her son.

Boruto episode 275: Everything you need to know

Release date and timings, where to watch

Boruto's Rasengan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since Boruto episode 275 will be simulcast, fans outside Japan will not have to wait to watch the episode. Airing times differ with zones depending on where fans are located.

Pacific Time – 12:30 am

Central Time – 2:30 am

Eastern Time – 3:30 am

British Summertime – 8:30 am

Central European Summertime – 9:30 am

Indian Standard Time – 2:00 pm

Philippine Time – 4:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time – 6:00 pm

Where to watch

Depending on where viewers are in the world, they can be sure to catch the latest episode as soon as it drops. Local TV networks in Japan such as TV TOKYO will release the episode, followed by a worldwide release.

Boruto fans around the world will get access to Boruto episode 275 via platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

What to expect

Boruto Uzumaki and Tsuzura Shikatiri (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Titled Back to the Sky, Boruto episode 275 will probably feature Boruto and Sasuke dealing with Shikatiri Mozu. With his mission now a success, Sasuke can turn his attention to the illegal trade that Mozu runs. The previous episode ended with the latter and the chief security officer catching Boruto and Tsuzura training Yuki, the white hawk.

Enraged, Mozu warned Boruto to stay away from her son and scolded her son for engaging in such things. Knowing the Seventh Hokage's ward, he isn't going to sit still.

What happened in Boruto episode 274?

Sasuke and his new Thousand Mile Hawk (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Titled The Flightless Hawk, the previous episode saw Sasuke's hawk retiring, due to which he and his apprentice Boruto set out to look for the Thousand Mile Hawk. This was a special kind of hawk that could fly a thousand miles without the need to rest. They narrowed it down to a man named Maruta, who was said to be the hawk-keeper.

They find the man but learn of an illegal trade taking place in the same area. Episode 274 introduces Shikatiri Mozu, a ruthless trader who captures rare animals and sells them to celebrities, rich conglomerates and the sort. Boruto was later seen befriending Mozu's son Tsuzura and helping him train his white hawk, Yuki, to hunt.

