Boruto episode 281: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 281 is scheduled to be released this Sunday, December 25, at 5:30 pm JST. The episode will initially air on local Japanese TV networks such as TV TOKYO, after which it will be released internationally on streaming platforms.

The previous episode was most likely the penultimate episode of the Labyrinth Game Arc as Boruto fought with Mr. Kiseru in hopes of apprehending him for the crimes he had committed. However, when Boruto finds out that Kiseru was an undercover agent, the latter pierces Boruto with a kunai, after which he seemingly wakes up from a genjutsu.

Boruto and Team 7 may uncover all the secrets in Boruto episode 281

Release date and time, where to watch

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As mentioned above, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 281, titled The Eighth Truth, will be available to watch on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Subsequently, the release time of the episode will vary across different time zones. Here is the international release schedule for Boruto episode 281:

Pacific Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, December 25

Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, December 25

Eastern Standard Time: 3:30 am, Sunday, December 25

British Standard Time: 8:30 am, Sunday, December 25

Central European Time: 9:30 am, Sunday, December 25

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Sunday, December 25

Philippine Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, December 25

Boruto episode 281 will be available to watch internationally on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

After the release of episode 281, Boruto anime will be on a break for a week, following which the anime will almost exclusively air the previously announced Sasuke Retsuden episodes, starting with episode 282, titled Sasuke Retsude: Infiltration, to be released on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

What to expect from Boruto episode 281?

Boruto episode 281, titled The Eighth Truth, is set to be the final episode of the Labyrinth Game Arc. In the previous episode, Mr. Kiseru revealed to Boruto how all the deaths were a part of a genjutsu. As Kiseru was suspicious of others, he could not reveal himself to be an undercover agent, and thus, he had Boruto wake up from the genjutsu.

The next episode will see Boruto take on the final enemy, which will most likely be Rokuro. In the process, Boruto may have to fight Yatsume as well, who seems to be under Rokuro's control, after she was shown getting a cut on her leg.

What happened in the previous episode?

Boruto episode 280, titled Breakthrough, saw Boruto confront Mr. Kiseru for Batta and Fugo's deaths after he suspected the latter on hearing what Rokuro had to say. Elsewhere, Namua sacrificed himself so that Shamo, Yatsume, and Rokuro could go after Mr. Kiseru, alongside Boruto. The fight starts as both sides begin using jutsu against each other.

Sarada as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the same time, Sarada, Mitsuki, and Kawaki were seen trying to close down on Boruto's location when they encountered some members of Konoha's Anbu. They learned from them that Kiseru was actually an undercover agent. In the meantime, Shamo and Yatsume also receive the same information from Kiseru's scroll.

Thus, Shamo attempts to stop their fight, getting injured in the process. Subsequently, Kiseru decided to help Boruto get out of the supposed genjutsu.

