Boruto fan immediately regrets calling the show a masterpiece

With the Boruto anime on hiatus until the premiere of its second part, fans have been reminiscing about the anime series and discussing the exciting manga events. Recent issues of the sequel series to author and illustrator Masashi Kishimoto's franchise have been engaging and exciting, just like the final episodes of the anime's final part.

Unsurprisingly, this string of high-quality releases has lit a fire in the bellies of some Boruto fans, who felt compelled to make bold statements about the series on Twitter. One user and apparent series fan @7SLASHLIGHTNING posted a thread explaining why they felt the series was the most influential new-generation (series that began in the 2010s or later) anime/manga series.

JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING A thread explaining why Boruto is the most influential new gen anime/manga. A thread explaining why Boruto is the most influential new gen anime/manga. https://t.co/n769GiYx5k

However, it quickly became apparent that not many people agreed with the user’s opinions about Boruto’s influence as a manga and anime series.

Boruto fan trolled for outrageous claim about the series being the most influential new-generation property

The Twitter user posted their first tweet about Boruto's influence in a thread on Monday, April 11, 2023. Since then, the thread has blown up on Twitter, reaching not only the greater Naruto fanbase but also finding its way into that of other series, especially fellow new-generation ones.

Most of Slash’s argument is based on cultural impact, citing the series’ influence on various celebrities, idols, influencers, and fashion brands. One of Slash’s tweets even referenced an article from Sportskeeda that talks about fans claiming that chapter 79 of the series was better than all of One Piece. While the article doesn't directly assert this point, it simply reports the claim made by fans as they compared the two series.

As fans are pointing out, most of Slash’s claims are “a reach,” especially as it relates to cultural impact. They are also naming other next-gen series they believe are more influential than Bortuo.

Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man are some of the most popular suggestions in this category. Ironically, all of these are also under the Shueisha and Weekly Shonen Jump umbrella.

Joseph Guida @gamer41896 @7SLASHLIGHTNING Realistically Demon Slayer is the most influential new gen @7SLASHLIGHTNING Realistically Demon Slayer is the most influential new gen 💀💀

KiddLamy @itsjustlamy @7SLASHLIGHTNING I like Boruto, but most of what you said is a reach tbh. Boruto’s influence is because of Naruto’s. Eida’s hairstyle was common long before Boruto. Claiming Moro was influenced by Boruto is the biggest reach of all, especially when it’s what Galactus (marvel) is known for @7SLASHLIGHTNING I like Boruto, but most of what you said is a reach tbh. Boruto’s influence is because of Naruto’s. Eida’s hairstyle was common long before Boruto. Claiming Moro was influenced by Boruto is the biggest reach of all, especially when it’s what Galactus (marvel) is known for

Gabriel 🐝 @TimeForSucc JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING A thread explaining why Boruto is the most influential new gen anime/manga. A thread explaining why Boruto is the most influential new gen anime/manga. https://t.co/n769GiYx5k Half of this is influence from either the original or totally different anime. Boruto isn’t the worst but this take is straight up delusional twitter.com/7slashlightnin… Half of this is influence from either the original or totally different anime. Boruto isn’t the worst but this take is straight up delusional twitter.com/7slashlightnin…

Some also called the Twitter user's take delusional and some state that the thread makes fans of the Naruto sequel look "insane."

Omarion @Jetsuwtf JALEX (SLASH)⚡ @7SLASHLIGHTNING A thread explaining why Boruto is the most influential new gen anime/manga. A thread explaining why Boruto is the most influential new gen anime/manga. https://t.co/n769GiYx5k see now i know this is satire but he making this fan base seem insane twitter.com/7slashlightnin… see now i know this is satire but he making this fan base seem insane twitter.com/7slashlightnin…

Goran animations @AnimationsGoran @7SLASHLIGHTNING Jujutsu kaisen chainsaw man and demon slayer sweep this show in every category @7SLASHLIGHTNING Jujutsu kaisen chainsaw man and demon slayer sweep this show in every category

Longcheng @Longche57226244 @7SLASHLIGHTNING Wow, you dare to say that dragon ball is taking heavy inspiration from Boruto…… @7SLASHLIGHTNING Wow, you dare to say that dragon ball is taking heavy inspiration from Boruto……

Dieseslboi69 @dieseslboi69 @7SLASHLIGHTNING Dragon ball has made way more impact to boruto then Boruto will ever do to dragon ball @7SLASHLIGHTNING Dragon ball has made way more impact to boruto then Boruto will ever do to dragon ball

Ryan Sharp @GermaDoubleSix @7SLASHLIGHTNING Anything for that sweet sweet interaction, the least you could do is actually share a comparison that's grounded in reality @7SLASHLIGHTNING Anything for that sweet sweet interaction, the least you could do is actually share a comparison that's grounded in reality

In other words, most fans feel that the Boruto series is not just ineligible to be the most influential new generation overall, but also within its own publisher’s literary assemblage. While there are understandably those who also support Slash’s claim and share his love for the series, many more general anime fans seem to disagree with the assertion.

One point Slash makes about the series, which many fans seem to agree with, is how the Code arc changed the opinions of many about the anime series. While certainly true, it’s just one point in a several-tweet thread that others are accepting as valid. As a result, it seems that Slash’s claim is largely unsubstantiated.

Be sure to keep up with all Boruto anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes