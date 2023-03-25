7 most anticipated upcoming anime sequels in 2023

2023 is an exciting year for the animanga community, as it will see the release of some major new anime as well as some highly anticipated sequels. Fans have already seen some high-end productions, such as Attack of the Titans season 3 part 3 part 1 and Vinland Saga season 2, both of which were produced by MAPPA.

On the other hand, shows such as Boruto and One Piece maintained their popularity. However, with a great start to 2023 and installments of several anime series already out, this year will also see the release of the top seven most anticipated upcoming anime sequels that fans cannot afford to miss.

AOT, Pokemon, and five other upcoming anime sequels that will be released in 2023

1) Attack on Titan final season part 3 part 2

Eren, as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan has established itself as one of the best dark fantasy anime series since its debut in 2013. Fans were both disappointed by the delay and excited for the final episode of the season, which will also conclude the story of the hero turned antagonist Eren. The manga ending was controversial, and with rumors spreading that there will be an original ending, the hype for the upcoming anime sequel has grown even more.

2) Pokemon 2023

Liko, as seen in the trailer the upcoming anime sequel of Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Pokemon: Mezase Pokemon Master Ash Ketchum's role as the anime's protagonist is coming to an end, breaking the hearts of fans all over the world. Meanwhile, the upcoming Pokemon Horizons: The Series anime is set to premiere on April 14, 2023, and will be based on the Nintendo game Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here, Liko and Roy will be accompanied by three Paldea starters: Grass-type Sprigatito, Fire-type Fuecoco, and Water-type Quaxly. Other characters to have been revealed include Friede and Captain Pikachu.

3) Demon Slayer season 3

Tanjiro as seen in the upcoming anime sequel of Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 3 will premiere on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The new season is expected to follow Tanjiro as he travels to the legendary swordsmiths' village in search of a replacement for his sword. Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira, and Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, will meet him there. In the meantime, Muzan will launch an attack. He will send out a large number of demons as well as two powerful members of the Twelve Kizuki, Upper Moon 4 and Upper Moon 5.

4) Bleach TYBW part 2

Ichigo, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The second cour of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War, subtitled The Separation, will begin airing in July 2023. The upcoming cour will adapt manga volumes 55 to 74, in which the Quincies return to annihilate Soul Society. While Ichigo will use his Quincy, Shinigami, and Hollow powers to protect everyone, Yhwach will boost himself to godly levels. As such, it remains to be seen how the Soul Society will deal with this supervillain in the upcoming anime sequel.

5) Boruto part 2

Boruto, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 293 is supposed to mark the conclusion of part 1 of the anime. However, it has been revealed that the sequel is already in the works. According to reports, the next part will begin airing later this year, with rumors claiming it would be somewhere between July and September. When the anime returns, fans will not only see the conclusion of the Code arc but also the post-timeskip clash between the young Uzumaki and Kawaki.

6) Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Geto and Gojo, as seen in the trailer of the upcoming anime sequel of Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via TOHO Animation)

Following the success of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans are looking forward to the second. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere in July 2023 and will adapt the Gojo’s Past arc. Fans will get a glimpse into Gojo's life in a flashback in which he will be on a mission with Geto. The two best friends will be seen accompanying a Star Plasma Vessel to Tengen. Following that, the season will move on to the next arc, i.e., the Shibuya Incident arc.

7) Dr. Stone season 3

Senku, as seen in the trailer of upcoming anime sequel of Dr. Stone (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 3: NEW WORLD will finally return on April 6, 2023. Senku Ishigami, the anime's main character, will continue his search for a new resource. Since his conflict with the Tsukasa Empire is over, the new season will focus on new friends, foes, and conflicts. This season is mainly expected to continue the Source of Petrification Saga and adapt the Age of Exploration arc and the Treasure Island arc.

