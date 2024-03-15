Boruto: How did Code lose his eye? Explained

While fans knew Boruto was set to lose his right eye and receive a scar in the time skip, they were surprised to learn that Code had faced a similar fate in the Two Blue Vortex manga.

The manga's first chapter saw Code attacking the Hidden Leaf Village with his Claw Grimes. During this, Sarada Uchiha arrived to stop him. That's when the manga revealed that Code had lost his left eye, leading to a scar.

Considering that he had his eye scar in his first post-time skip appearance, it can be deduced that Code lost his eye during the three-year time skip. So, how and when did Code lose his eye?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

When did Code lose his eye in Boruto manga?

Code as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Code lost his left eye a year after Boruto left the Hidden Leaf Village, i.e., a year into the three-year time skip. He lost the eye to Sasuke after the Uchiha slashed him using his katana to create an opening for his student to run away from the battlefield.

After Eida used her Omnipotence Shinjutsu to switch Boruto and Kawaki's positions, the protagonist was forced to flee his village alongside his master Sasuke Uchiha. At the time, Code was preparing his Claw Grime army to avenge Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Code and his Claw Grimes attacking Sasuke and his student (Image via Shueisha)

While initially he wanted to kill Kawaki, after the effects of Eida's Shinjutsu took shape, his target switched to the series' protagonist. Thus, after his Claw Grime army was ready, Code went after Momoshiki's vessel and his master, Sasuke.

Fortunately for Code, he managed to locate the master-student duo only a year after they fled Konoha. During this time, Code successfully pressured them using his Claw Grimes.

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Upon analyzing the threat, Sasuke realized that they would not be able to stop Code and his army at that moment. Hence, he decided to sacrifice himself to protect Boruto. Thus, Sasuke Uchiha slashed Code's left eye with his katana, creating an opening for Boruto to run away. With that, the white karma user lost his left eye, creating a scar on his face.

Sasuke sacrifices himself for his student (Image via Shueisha)

While the protagonist initially refused to leave his master to fight Code and his Claw Grime army alone, he had to adhere to Sasuke's order as he did not want to let his master's sacrifice be in vain.

The manga then showed how the protagonist returned to the location to check on Sasuke again. During this, he took down the surrounding Claw Grimes and inherited Sasuke's katana to keep his promise and protect Sarada Uchiha.

Boruto, as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Seemingly, the protagonist did not meet Code for the next two years. He only met him when the White Karma user attacked the Hidden Leaf Village with his Claw Grimes. During this, the two karma users hinted at the events that took place earlier. However, the events were only properly depicted in the manga's fifth chapter.

